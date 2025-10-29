Prosecutors also denied the theft was an inside job.

The thieves used a mechanical ladder on the back of a lorry to gain entry to the Apollo Gallery. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The suspects in Louvre heist have 'partially admitted involvement', while the items stolen have not yet been recovered, French officials have confirmed.

The development was revealed at a press conference from the French capital on Wednesday. The masked thieves broke into the museum and plucked jewels worth €88m (£77m) from the Gallery of Apollo on Sunday October 19. They used a mechanical ladder on the back of a lorry to gain entry to the gallery before stealing eight items including a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a set linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense. They also took an emerald necklace and earrings tied to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte's second wife, as well as a reliquary brooch. Read more: Two men arrested over Louvre museum jewel heist Read more: Cruise ship passenger, 80, dies on remote desert island after being left behind

Stolen items included a tiara, necklace and earring from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense. Picture: Getty

Empress Eugenie's diamond diadem and her large corsage-bow brooch - an imperial ensemble of rare craftsmanship - were also part of the loot. It was later revealed the estimated value of the stolen items were calculated at around €88m (£77m). Giving an update on Wednesday, prosecutor Laure Beccuau addressed reports that police believe the robbery could have been an inside job. Ms Beccuau said there was "no evidence the thieves benefited from inside help" and confirmed the jewels have not yet been recovered.

Empress Eugénie's tiara was a gift from her husband Napoleon III, in the mid-19th century. It's one of the 'priceless' pieces of jewellery stolen in the Louvre heist. Picture: Alamy

Two French nationals were arrested on Saturday evening and were held in custody where they were questioned for 96 hours. Both suspects are believed to be in their 30s. Over 100 investigators have been involved in the manhunt and authorities were able to track down the individuals after analyzing more than 150 DNA samples and examining several items the group left behind. Two additional suspects remain at large. One of the men was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he attempted to leave the country. He was stopped during a passport check before he could board an evening flight to Algeria.

Police Crime scene officers gesture at the foot of a furniture elevator used in a robbery at the Louvre Museum. Picture: Getty