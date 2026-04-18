It comes after Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia – which is suspected of being Iran-backed – also claimed responsibility for other arson attacks in north London

Security precautions were taken near the Israeli Embassy in London on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Suspicious items found near the Israeli embassy in central London were “non-hazardous”, police say.

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The Metropolitan Police is investigating whether the items – including two jars containing a powdered substance – are linked to a video posted by an Iran-linked Islamist group claiming it was going to be attacked. Kensington Gardens was closed on Friday after the video, which appears to have been shared by the group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, showing a target over an image of the embassy and individuals in hazmat suits flying drones. The park reopened on Saturday. Commander Helen Flanagan, of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “We recognise this incident and consequent police activity may have caused concern among local residents and the wider public. We are grateful to them for their understanding while our work was undertaken. Read more: Counter terror police investigate arson attack on north London business Read more: Fourth male remanded over alleged arson on Jewish community ambulances

Police forensics officers worked in the closed Kensington Palace Gardens to investigate if the nearby Israeli Embassy was targeted by drones carrying dangerous substances. Picture: Getty

“Although the items found have been assessed as being non-hazardous, we continue to investigate whether they may have any link to the online video. “This work is being carried out by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London and our inquiries remain ongoing. “While the Embassy of Israel was not attacked, we continue to work closely with the Embassy and its security team to keep the site safe and secure.” A van belonging to the Metropolitan Police’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear team was near the bandstand in Kensington Gardens on Friday, around 500m away from the embassy. A fire investigation unit from London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team were also present at the scene, as were divers from the Met’s underwater and confined space search team.

Police officers search outside a warehouse park housing offices of a the Persian-language TV station, Iran International, in Wembley on Thursday. Picture: Getty