Suspicious items found near Israeli embassy ‘non-hazardous’, police say
It comes after Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia – which is suspected of being Iran-backed – also claimed responsibility for other arson attacks in north London
Suspicious items found near the Israeli embassy in central London were “non-hazardous”, police say.
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The Metropolitan Police is investigating whether the items – including two jars containing a powdered substance – are linked to a video posted by an Iran-linked Islamist group claiming it was going to be attacked.
Kensington Gardens was closed on Friday after the video, which appears to have been shared by the group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, showing a target over an image of the embassy and individuals in hazmat suits flying drones.
The park reopened on Saturday.
Commander Helen Flanagan, of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “We recognise this incident and consequent police activity may have caused concern among local residents and the wider public. We are grateful to them for their understanding while our work was undertaken.
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“Although the items found have been assessed as being non-hazardous, we continue to investigate whether they may have any link to the online video.
“This work is being carried out by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London and our inquiries remain ongoing.
“While the Embassy of Israel was not attacked, we continue to work closely with the Embassy and its security team to keep the site safe and secure.”
A van belonging to the Metropolitan Police’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear team was near the bandstand in Kensington Gardens on Friday, around 500m away from the embassy.
A fire investigation unit from London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team were also present at the scene, as were divers from the Met’s underwater and confined space search team.
It comes after Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia – which is suspected of being Iran-backed – also claimed responsibility for other arson attacks in north London.
Hostile states including Iran have used criminal proxies to carry out acts in the UK before.
A teenage boy and two men were arrested after the latest attack at the offices of a Persian media organisation in Wembley.
Police are not linking the attack to an attempted arson at a synagogue in Finchley earlier this week, or the torching of Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green last month.
Counter-terror police are also investigating a suspected arson attack at a building said to be formerly used by the Jewish community in Hendon on Friday night.
Kensington Palace, where the Prince and Princess of Wales used to have their main home, is located on the western edge of Kensington Gardens.
Staff from the royal couple’s household based at the historic site are still at work there.