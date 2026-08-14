A major incident was declared by British Transport Police, with two passengers severely injured and 18 others hurt after the Southern Rail train derailed near Lewes on its way to Eastbourne.

Emergency services attend a train derailment outside Lewes station in East Sussex on August 13, 2026 in Lewes, England. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A train derailment in East Sussex that has left two passengers with "severe injuries" may have been caused by tracks buckling amid the UK's latest heatwave - as regular commuters say this stretch of the track is notoriously rocky.

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A major incident was declared by British Transport Police (BTP) after three carriages flipped onto their side, trapping passengers on board the Southern train near Lewes on Thursday afternoon. Around 150 people had been on board the service travelling from London Victoria to Eastbourne when it derailed. Investigators have yet to confirm the exact cause of the incident as a probe is underway. But it came on the hottest day of the year as temperatures hit up to 38.1C. Experts say extreme heat carries the risk of steel rails expanding to potentially dangerous degrees, risking buckling. Network Rail often imposes speed restrictions on very hot days in the worst affected areas. Hot weather and a lack of rainfall can also cause the ground to dry out, impacting stability and threatening track deformities. Read more: Nigel Farage re-elected as MP in Clacton by-election win, but refuses to attend declaration amid disputed claims of 'credible threat' against him Read more: Massive wildfire 'to go on for days' as more than 100 firefighters battle West Midlands blaze which injured four

Images from social media show multiple carriages on their side. Picture: X, Laura Arnold

Prof William Powrie, a professor of geotechnical engineering at the University of Southampton, told The Telegraph: “Increased temperatures make continuously welded rails ‘want’ to expand. If they can’t do so, that can lead to rail buckling. “Therefore, this incident could be hot weather related but the exact causal chain of events needs to be established through proper and thorough investigation, which is under way.” Rich Wilcox, the industry editor of Rail magazine, told the newspaper: “The rails have buckled, and that is indicative that there is a problem there. That could suggest that this has happened really quickly, because it is extremely doubtful that Network Rail would have seen that and thought that was OK. “The buckling signifies that the track was under stress. But investigators will be looking to see whether the train coming off the tracks caused the full extent of the buckling we can see in pictures of the scene” Passenger Jared Collins, 55, who regularly takes this route home told the newspaper the train derailed on a notoriously sketchy part of the track. “There’s always a dip in the line, and everyone jolts backwards and forwards, and I’d think something’s going to happen here.

Passengers sat on top on the train after it derailed. Picture: LBC listener

“It’s a previous problem that’s definitely happened over the last 18 months,” she told The Telegraph. The paper's senoir travel writer, Greg Dickinson, who also regularly takes this train, said that "the ongoing heatwave has seen the track behave more like a rollercoaster." Demanding answers, he wrote:" I don’t care about the compensation. What I would like, instead, are answers as to how this accident on a known 'dodgy bit of track' was allowed to occur." National Rail said in its latest statement: "Yesterday afternoon, a train derailed in the Lewes area. "As a result of this, all lines between Lewes and Haywards Heath are closed. Trains are unable to run between Lewes and Haywards Heath and will be cancelled. "Major disruption is expected to continue until further notice." Speaking on Thursday evening, South East Coast Ambulance Service deputy chief paramedic officer, Michael Bradfield, said there had been a “mix of injuries of varied severity” among the 20 people taken to hospital. He told a press conference in East Sussex: “We have conveyed 18 people to several hospitals in the region.”

Two people sustained "serious injuries" and nine more were hurt. Picture: Getty

He added: “My colleagues said there were 20 people who went to hospital – we believe there were two who have made their own way and have self-presented at hospital. “There are a range of injuries, two of which were categorised as severe and were conveyed to a major trauma centre. “The remaining are a mix of injuries of varied severity.” He described the derailment as “complex and challenging to deal with” and required “a carefully co-ordinated multi-agency response”.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s route director for Sussex, said the railway between Haywards Heath and Lewes is likely to remain closed for some time as specialist teams carry out assessments. “I understand that people will have lots of questions about what has happened,” she told reporters. “I would like to reassure everyone that we are working closely with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, who are on site to establish exactly what has happened. “At the moment, it would be inappropriate to comment as to the cause of this incident but more information would be provided as soon as we can.” Outside a community centre hosting passengers near the incident, Yana Ludwig, who was travelling alone on the train from London to Lewes, told reporters the experience was “completely terrifying”.

“There was a banging. Everything just went topsy-turvy,” the 56-year-old from the United States said. “It seemed like a really long time but it probably was 10 seconds of that before the carriage actually fell on the side.” She described being propped up over the top of another passenger. She added: “I’m pretty banged up.” She said everyone on the train was checking that their fellow passengers were OK, adding: “These moments everybody kind of pulls together.”

Internal damage to the train carriage after derailment. Picture: LBC listener

Fire engines, ambulances and police have been stationed along Landport Road in Lewes, alongside a double-decker bus, which was parked up by the community hub waiting for passengers to board. Local resident Oriana Evans said she and her son helped casualties who were led off the train towards the community centre along the street, showing them where to go, including some passengers who were on holiday. “I walked and chatted to some of them in shock really,” the 54-year-old jewellery maker said. She said they told her they were alright but “really bruised”. Photographs circulated online show at least two carriages of a train lying on their side, with two passengers standing on top.

Emergency services attend a train derailment outside Lewes station in East Sussex on August 13, 2026. Picture: James McCauley/Getty Images