Cold case detectives remain “haunted” by the unsolved disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh (second left) 40 years on. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

Cold case detectives remain “haunted” by the unsolved disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh 40 years on, as the clock ticks down to the case being mothballed in 12 months’ time.

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The 25-year-old estate agent left the office of Sturgis and Sons in Fulham, west London, at 12.30pm on July 28 1986 and never returned. Head of the Metropolitan Police cold case homicide squad Detective Chief Inspector Teresa Foster said four decades on and with the prime suspect in the case dead, her team’s wish remains to “bring Suzy home”. Miss Lamplugh put an appointment with a mysterious “Mr Kipper” at a property in Shorrolds Road, Fulham, in her work diary on the day she vanished. Her company car, a white Ford Fiesta, was later found abandoned in nearby Stevenage Road. She was legally declared presumed dead in 1993. Read More: Cold case breakthrough as arrest made in 20-year-old murder of millionaire businessman killed in home invasion Read More: British woman, 32, reported missing from UK home found murdered in Florida - as family pay tribute to 'gentlest soul'

Suzy (right), an estate agent, left the office of Sturgis and Sons in Fulham, west London, at 12.30pm on July 28 1986 and never returned. Picture: PA

Ms Foster said: “It haunts myself as the senior investigating officer, and I think that comes down to the fact that Suzy’s never been found. “With a lot of our cases we do have an answer for the family, we know where they were, we know what happened to them. “But with this, Suzy never being found, and it haunts us. We don’t have a case like this within my team.” Miss Lamplugh’s disappearance sparked one of the largest ever missing persons investigations in the UK. The inquiry is the only Metropolitan Police case that still uses the old 1980s card index system in case any crucial piece of written information from the time has been overlooked. The force is set to move the inquiry to an “inactive phase” in 12 months’ time, meaning that while new information will be followed up, the team will no longer actively work on the case. John Cannan, the prime suspect, died in prison in November 2024, while serving a jail sentence for the 1987 abduction and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks. Police presented a file of evidence to prosecutors in 2002 but there was not enough to charge him with Suzy’s murder, and no forensic evidence has ever been found to link him to her disappearance. Evidence gathered from the headrest of a seat in her car using adhesive tape has been analysed for mitochondrial DNA in the US, but no profile could be found. A smudged fingerprint was also found on the rear-view mirror of the car, but investigators have never found out who it belongs to. Ms Foster said breakthroughs in AI or forensics could hold the key to cracking the case in the future, or if people with information decide to come forward.

Suzy Lamplugh and family. Picture: PA