Swansea man who gave brother 'horrific beating' and 'left him to die' jailed for murder
Darren Steel was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years.
A 41-year old man who was found guilty of murdering his older brother has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 20 years.
Darren Steel from Morriston, Swansea, was found guilty of the murder of his sibling, Martin Steel, on Thursday, South Wales Police said.
The body of 48-year-old Martin Steel was found at an address on Hill View Crescent, Clase, shortly after 10.30am on May 20 2023.
The defendant was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years in respect of the murder conviction and counts of GBH and ABH from his initial trial, the force said.
Judge Geraint Walters said he had subjected his brother to a "horrific beating" in his own home whilst "in a fit of extreme rage" and "left him to die".
The trial heard that concerned neighbours had raised the alarm by calling his mother.
Judge Walter said that when Diane Steel arrived, she found her son "slumped in a chair either dead or soon to die", and Darren Steel had done "absolutely nothing that might have been capable of saving his life", such as calling the emergency services.
Detective Inspector Stuart Prendiville said: “This has been a long and complex investigation into an incident which has shocked the communities of Clase, Morriston and the wider community of Swansea. The impact on the family has been significant.
"Darren Steel committed the ultimate betrayal against his older brother and caused further distress by pleading not guilty and putting the family through the ordeal of not one, but two trials.
"Darren Steel is a violent and dangerous individual and the life sentence and minimum tariff of 20 years is wholly justified in this case.
“We are relieved with the outcome and glad that the court proceedings have now come to an end. Our thoughts are with the family.”