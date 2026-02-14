A 41-year old man who was found guilty of murdering his older brother has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 20 years.

Darren Steel from Morriston, Swansea, was found guilty of the murder of his sibling, Martin Steel, on Thursday, South Wales Police said.

The body of 48-year-old Martin Steel was found at an address on Hill View Crescent, Clase, shortly after 10.30am on May 20 2023.

The defendant was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years in respect of the murder conviction and counts of GBH and ABH from his initial trial, the force said.

Judge Geraint Walters said he had subjected his brother to a "horrific beating" in his own home whilst "in a fit of extreme rage" and "left him to die".

The trial heard that concerned neighbours had raised the alarm by calling his mother.

