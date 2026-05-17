Security guards hold the large crowd outside the Swatch store at the Covent Garden. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The watchmaker Swatch was forced to shut stores in the UK after the release of a limited-edition watch caused chaos among crowds.

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Shoppers camped out overnight in the hope to get their hands on the watches from the "Royal Pop" collection, produced in a collaboration with Audemars Piguet on Saturday. But the queues turned into violence outside stores across the world including Paris, where police used tear gas to control the 300-strong crowd. In the UK, officers were also called when huge crowds descended on stores in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield, and a 25-year-old man was arrested in Cardiff. Read more: Metropolitan Police probing alleged hate crimes at major London protests Read more: Officers at Windsor Castle investigated over allegations of sleeping on duty

Swatch said that it had closed stores in the UK because of "safety considerations for both our customers and our staff". Police dogs were deployed at the Battersea Power Station, where queues ran inside when its doors were opened at 7am, and Westfield shopping centres in London in response to the chaos. A post on the company's Instagram read: "In light of safety considerations for both our customers and our staff, Manchester store will be closed for the day." Officers in Cardiff were called to St David’s shopping centre at 6.20am on Saturday as about 300 people tried to gain entry. South Wales police said a 25-year-old man was arrested and given orders not to enter the shopping centre again that day.

Hundreds of people gather in front of a store on Via del Corso in Rome. Picture: Alamy