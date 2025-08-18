Swatch issues apology for 'slanted eye' ad after 'racism' backlash
Watch brand Swatch has issued an apology and pulled a series of ads after it was accused of racism.
The watchmaker was hit with a wave of criticism after airing an advert depicting an Asian model pulling his eyes back in what many called a racist manner.
Critics, especially in China, accused the company of using the "slanted eye" pose.
The Swiss-based company issued apologies in both English and Chinese and has pulled the ads.
Swatch said it had "taken note of the recent concerns" and removed the campaign from all its platforms.
"We sincerely apologise for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused," it added.
Swatch stocks fell by 2.7% on Monday as criticism continued to pour in.
Since 2023, shares in the watchmaker have fallen by by more than half, with more setbacks likelty after Donald Trump announced 39% tariffs on its exports to the US.
Swatch makes Omega, Longines and Tissot watches, with many of its products being produced in China.
Swatch blames falling shares on "persistently difficult market conditions and weak demand for consumer goods overall".