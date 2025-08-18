Swatch shop window on Carnaby Street, Soho, London, W1, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Watch brand Swatch has issued an apology and pulled a series of ads after it was accused of racism.

The watchmaker was hit with a wave of criticism after airing an advert depicting an Asian model pulling his eyes back in what many called a racist manner. Critics, especially in China, accused the company of using the "slanted eye" pose. The Swiss-based company issued apologies in both English and Chinese and has pulled the ads.

