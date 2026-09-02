Seller's parents moved to Sweden from Essex as it was a "good place to bring up children". They were permitted to do so under the free movement rights that came with UK's membership to the EU

Caroline and John Sellers. Picture: John Sellers

By Alice Padgett

A 34-year-old British man who lived in Sweden for 24 years is being deported despite his recent marriage to a Swede.

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John Sellers moved to Sweden when he was 10, and has been educated in the county and newly married to his Swedish wife, Caroline. “It is time people know how people are being treated here, and it is time to show what Brexit has caused,” he said, as he described his seven-year fight to remain in the Scandinavian country. “Quite frankly, we have been holding our tongues too long. I am very well aware that different countries have different rules on immigration, but none of this would have happened were it not for Brexit,” he said. Seller's parents moved to Sweden from Essex as it was a "good place to bring up children". They were permitted to do so under the free movement rights that came with UK's membership to the EU. After his father died when he was 16, his mother moved back to England and he started to study to become a teacher at college. Read More: Deported Milo Yiannopoulos admits he's 'ashamed' of having supported Donald Trump following 'degrading' ICE detention Read More: ‘They put him in a chokehold’: Israel deports British activist ‘kidnapped by settlers’

Swedish Migration Minister Johan Forssell. Picture: Alamy

He now hopes to return to Gothenburg, where he hopes to start a family with his wife. He was officially deported in January after three failed attempts to remain in Sweden. He has until September 7 to leave. “Whenever I come to England, I feel like a tourist. Sweden is my home,” Sellers told the Guardian. “It is horrible. Not only do I feel like I’ve let down Caroline, I’ve let down my family, let down myself. I’ve been ripped from the love of my life, my other half. “The pain is … I wish people wouldn’t have to go through this kind of pain, because you’re not whole. You’re broken.” Sellers has been hit by the cost of fighting deportation, he hasn't been able to work, and he does not know when he'll see his wife again.

John Sellers has lived in Sweden since he was ten. Picture: Alamy

Caroline suffers from fibromyalgia and symptoms of long Covid, including chronic fatigue. She is trying to get back to teaching - but the ordeal has caused major stress. She said: “It’s just horrible – the feeling of finally having someone to help you with things, someone to lean on and someone who is always there for you and then having to spend so much time, effort and money on fighting the government just to be able to continue that relationship. “There are so many things we want to do. We just want to spend our lives together, and it’s so hard having to fight for that, especially when I am not well to begin with.” Swedish MP Håkan Svenneling’s has demanded a review into the approach towards British residents in the country. The migration minister, Johan Forssell, is reportedly poised to respond. Mr Svenneling intervened last month after it emerged one of his constituents, 78-year-old widow Joyce Thomas, who has been in the country for 21 years, was told to leave by September 7. Another elderly Brit, George Mason, aged 74, who is in full-time dementia care, was ordered to leave his care home and the country.

Horace Mason and his daughter, Michelle. Picture: Handout

Despite the concerns of his distraught children, who have produced medical evidence suggesting their father might not survive the journey back to the UK, Sweden’s Migration Court of Appeal dismissed his case on July 23. Caroline said she and John wanted politicians and officials in Brussels to see how Sweden was "crushing people and crushing families". Sweden has the highest number of Brexit-related deportations of British citizens of all EU member states. More than 2,500 British nationals have been ordered to leave the country since the EU-referendum in Britain. Sweden's Migration Agency refuses to allow late applications from people who were not aware they had to formally apply to remain post-Brexit. This process is used in only 12 other EU countries.