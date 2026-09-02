Brit living in Sweden since childhood deported as 2,500 Britons kicked out since Brexit
Seller's parents moved to Sweden from Essex as it was a "good place to bring up children". They were permitted to do so under the free movement rights that came with UK's membership to the EU
A 34-year-old British man who lived in Sweden for 24 years is being deported despite his recent marriage to a Swede.
Listen to this article
John Sellers moved to Sweden when he was 10, and has been educated in the county and newly married to his Swedish wife, Caroline.
“It is time people know how people are being treated here, and it is time to show what Brexit has caused,” he said, as he described his seven-year fight to remain in the Scandinavian country.
“Quite frankly, we have been holding our tongues too long. I am very well aware that different countries have different rules on immigration, but none of this would have happened were it not for Brexit,” he said.
Seller's parents moved to Sweden from Essex as it was a "good place to bring up children". They were permitted to do so under the free movement rights that came with UK's membership to the EU.
After his father died when he was 16, his mother moved back to England and he started to study to become a teacher at college.
Read More: Deported Milo Yiannopoulos admits he's 'ashamed' of having supported Donald Trump following 'degrading' ICE detention
Read More: ‘They put him in a chokehold’: Israel deports British activist ‘kidnapped by settlers’
He now hopes to return to Gothenburg, where he hopes to start a family with his wife.
He was officially deported in January after three failed attempts to remain in Sweden. He has until September 7 to leave.
“Whenever I come to England, I feel like a tourist. Sweden is my home,” Sellers told the Guardian.
“It is horrible. Not only do I feel like I’ve let down Caroline, I’ve let down my family, let down myself. I’ve been ripped from the love of my life, my other half.
“The pain is … I wish people wouldn’t have to go through this kind of pain, because you’re not whole. You’re broken.”
Sellers has been hit by the cost of fighting deportation, he hasn't been able to work, and he does not know when he'll see his wife again.
Caroline suffers from fibromyalgia and symptoms of long Covid, including chronic fatigue. She is trying to get back to teaching - but the ordeal has caused major stress.
She said: “It’s just horrible – the feeling of finally having someone to help you with things, someone to lean on and someone who is always there for you and then having to spend so much time, effort and money on fighting the government just to be able to continue that relationship.
“There are so many things we want to do. We just want to spend our lives together, and it’s so hard having to fight for that, especially when I am not well to begin with.”
Swedish MP Håkan Svenneling’s has demanded a review into the approach towards British residents in the country.
The migration minister, Johan Forssell, is reportedly poised to respond.
Mr Svenneling intervened last month after it emerged one of his constituents, 78-year-old widow Joyce Thomas, who has been in the country for 21 years, was told to leave by September 7.
Another elderly Brit, George Mason, aged 74, who is in full-time dementia care, was ordered to leave his care home and the country.
Despite the concerns of his distraught children, who have produced medical evidence suggesting their father might not survive the journey back to the UK, Sweden’s Migration Court of Appeal dismissed his case on July 23.
Caroline said she and John wanted politicians and officials in Brussels to see how Sweden was "crushing people and crushing families".
Sweden has the highest number of Brexit-related deportations of British citizens of all EU member states.
More than 2,500 British nationals have been ordered to leave the country since the EU-referendum in Britain.
Sweden's Migration Agency refuses to allow late applications from people who were not aware they had to formally apply to remain post-Brexit. This process is used in only 12 other EU countries.
Before Britain left the EU, deportations of an EU national to another member state was only permitted in exceptional circumstances involving threats to national security.
Now, deportations of Britons have been ordered even when no crime is involved.
The UK Foreign Office has expressed concern on multiple occasions about Sweden’s approach to late applications. It is understood that senior officials at the European Commission are also watching with interest.
David Milstead, an activist with the Brits in Sweden group, wrote in the Guardian that complaints about the deportation approach had first been made years ago.
He said the Sellers’ case was “yet another example of systemic failings in Sweden’s implementation of the withdrawal agreement”.
He added: “There are welcome signs that the Swedish government is taking these problems more seriously, although it is too early to know what will follow. Any remedial action needs to come soon, because people are suffering now.”
Sellers said he was aware Brexit could affect his right to stay, and he applied to Swedish citizenship without any communication from the government.
He did so in September 2021, before the Brexit deadline of December 31 that year.
His citizenship was subsequently rejected - and two attempts to remain in Sweden under family law rights have been turned down.
The latest adjudication refused him residency on the grounds of a family relationship with Caroline - before they were married - was that they had “not lived together abroad for an extended period of time”.
The migration court had noted that other evidence of a durable relationship was “insufficient”.
The Sellers are now appealing for a review of the judgment with fresh evidence.