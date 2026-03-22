Sweden has launched a competition offering five people the chance to become custodians for five of the nation’s islands.

The competition, run online by Visit Sweden, grants winners a “one-year right” to use their islands, along with a round trip to Sweden for two.

Tjuvholmen, Medbådan, Skötbådan, Storberget and Marsten are the five islands included in the competition, all located in the south and east of the country.

All are uninhabited, and lack electricity and running water.

Each competition winner will receive a certificate of custodianship, along with a travel voucher for a round-trip to Sweden for two worth around 20,000 SEK (£1,600)

Aimed at international travellers, the competition is not open to Swedish nationals or billionaires in an attempt to “democratise the ‘private island’ dream”, according to Visit Sweden.

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