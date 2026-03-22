Sweden launches competition to find five custodians for its remote islands
Sweden has launched a competition offering five people the chance to become custodians for five of the nation’s islands.
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The competition, run online by Visit Sweden, grants winners a “one-year right” to use their islands, along with a round trip to Sweden for two.
Tjuvholmen, Medbådan, Skötbådan, Storberget and Marsten are the five islands included in the competition, all located in the south and east of the country.
All are uninhabited, and lack electricity and running water.
Each competition winner will receive a certificate of custodianship, along with a travel voucher for a round-trip to Sweden for two worth around 20,000 SEK (£1,600)
Aimed at international travellers, the competition is not open to Swedish nationals or billionaires in an attempt to “democratise the ‘private island’ dream”, according to Visit Sweden.
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Applications involve an online video submission where applicants must explain why they should be an island custodian.
All videos must be submitted before the April 17 deadline.
Winners will then be selected by a jury of creative experts and representatives from Visit Sweden and the Swedish National Property Board, with creativity, storytelling and authenticity rewarded.
As part of their position, the new custodians will be permitted to camp of their islands in order to “foster a connection with nature”.
They will also receive a contract outlining basic stewardship responsibilities – including respecting environmental laws and protecting the island’s nature.
Custodians will also be expected to follow Sweden’s Right of Public Access rules, as the islands will remain open to the public throughout.
According to a tourist board spokesman, the islands were chosen due to their varied scenery and proximity to local communities, where shops and transport is available.
“Sweden has more islands than any other country in the world, and we would like to invite people to enjoy what may be the most genuine form of luxury: the peace and tranquillity of nature on your own island,” says Susanne Andersson, CEO at Visit Sweden.
“If you don’t get one of these islands, don’t worry. Sweden has many more that everyone can enjoy.”
Applicants must be aged 18 or over.