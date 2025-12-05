It comes after Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia pulled out of the singing competition

KAJ representing Sweden walk on stage during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest Opening Ceremony at St. Jakobshalle on May 17, 2025. Picture: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sweden’s national broadcaster STV has confirmed it will take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest despite speculation it may pull out over Israel’s confirmed participation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia pulled out of the singing competition following the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) general assembly in Geneva on Thursday, which reportedly saw a majority of members vote against a proposal to hold a vote to ban Israel from competing. Members were asked to vote on changes which included new rules to deter countries organising campaigns for their acts, following concerns around the number of public votes Israel received in 2025, but STV claims no vote took place on the specific participation of Israeli broadcaster KAN. An STV statement read: “All Nordic public service companies, NRK in Norway, YLE in Finland, DR in Denmark and RUV in Iceland voted yes to the proposals, which were supported by a majority of EBU members. Read more: Eurovision boycott grows as nations quit and critics accuse Israel of 'whitewashing crimes' Read more: Several countries pull out of next year's Eurovision after Israel allowed to compete

J representing Austria celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest Opening Ceremony at St. Jakobshalle on May 17. Picture: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

“The new rules mean, among other things, that governments refrain from campaigns, fewer votes per participant and that professional jury panels are once again introduced in the semi-finals. Technical security is also being strengthened to avoid vote fraud. “This – combined with the result of the vote – is in line with the conditions that SVT has set for participating in Eurovision: A broad European support and a competition that is as apolitical as possible. “We are also reassured that security is taken very seriously by the EBU as well as the Austrian host ORF. Therefore, SVT will participate in Eurovision next year. “At the same time, it is important to have an ongoing dialogue within the EBU about how the competition can be further developed, which means that the new rules should be evaluated after the competition in May.” Israeli singer Yuval Raphael received the largest number of votes from the public last May, ultimately finishing as runner-up after the jury votes were taken into account. Afterwards, Irish broadcaster RTE requested a breakdown in voting numbers from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) while Spain’s public broadcaster, Radio Television Espanola (RTVE), called for a “complete review” of the voting system to avoid “external interference”.

KAJ from Sweden performs the song 'Bara Bada Bastu' during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

Following the news, the BBC has said it supports the “collective decision” allowing Israel to participate at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest as other countries launched a boycott. A BBC spokesperson said: “We support the collective decision made by members of the EBU. “This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive.” According to the BBC, which attended the summit on Thursday, agreeing to the rule changes meant agreeing not to proceed with a vote on whether Israel could compete. Irish national broadcaster RTE said it will not broadcast or take part in the song contest, describing its participation as “unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza”. The RTE statement said: “RTE feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk. “RTE remains deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza during the conflict and the continued denial of access to international journalists to the territory.” Russia was banned from Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but Israel has continued to compete for the past couple of years despite disputes. The 2026 contest will be held in Vienna in May after a narrow victory by Austria’s JJ, with Wasted Love beating Israeli singer Raphael, who was named runner-up after receiving the largest number of votes from the public combined with the jury votes. In September, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia threatened to withdraw unless Israel was excluded over the war in Gaza. Dutch broadcaster Avrotros also announced that it would not broadcast the competition, saying it would be “incompatible with the public values that are essential to us”. Taco Zimmerman, chief executive, said: “Universal values like humanity and a free press have been seriously violated and are non-negotiable for us. “We choose the core values of Avrotros and, as a public broadcaster, have the responsibility to remain true to these values, even when that is complicated or vulnerable.”

Protest in Dublin again Israel competing in Eurovision. Picture: Alamy