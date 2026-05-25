The Nordic country is facing its lowest fertility rate since records began

More IVF rounds could soon be available to Swedes. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

Sweden’s Prime Minister has pledged to make IVF central to his his re-election campaign in an attempt to gain more female voters.

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Ulf Kristersson's centre-right Moderates party has announced they will fund IVF for additional children. Official statistics showed this year Sweden’s fertility rate sank to 1.42 last year, the lowest since 1749 when records Began. Kristersson hopes to hold onto power in the September general election by courting the Swedish female vote. The current minority-run coalition depends on the support of the far-right Sweden Democrats. Read more: Rescue team release photographs showing where five Italian divers lost their lives in Maldives death caves Read more: Coal mine gas blast in China kills 90 people

Kristersson has been in power since 2022. Picture: Getty

Speaking on his phone-in podcast, Kristersson said: “It is a level we have never had in Sweden.” “And that got me thinking. It could be because lots of people don’t want to have children, but I am quite sure that it is also because quite a lot of people never get those children that they really would like to have.” Under Swedish law, those trying to have their first child are eligible for six rounds of free IVF but additional children are not funded. A single attempt for an extra round of the treatment costs around 50,000 kronor (about £3,975).

British scientist Robert Edwards was a pioneer of IVF, which was legalised in Sweden in 1982. Picture: Alamy