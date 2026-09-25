The two air forces' jets tracked down and identified a group of Russian aircraft including a transport plane and several fighter jets

Boeing F/A-18 Hornet multi-role fighters of Finnish Air Force take off on a road strip during NATO's Ramstein Flag 26 exercise in Tervo. Picture: Matias Honkamaa / Lehtikuva / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Swedish and Finnish fighter jets were scrambled to intercept and identify Russian military aircraft in international airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Thursday.

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The mission fell under the broader Finnish-Swedish framework for monitoring and safeguarding both countries' airspace, the air force said in a statement. The two air forces' jets tracked down and identified a group of Russian aircraft including a transport plane and several fighter jets, it added. On Thursday, Denmark's defence intelligence service warned that Russia is likely to intensify its hybrid war against the West in the coming months. Read more: 'Never gotten along better': Trump praises relationship with Xi Jinping as tech CEOs join leaders for White House state dinner Read more: UK 'will not tolerate intimidation and threats', Miliband tells Iran's foreign secretary

A Police investigator works on the tarmac near to Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 5, 2026. Picture: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Hybrid warfare and sabotage on European soil gained renewed attention after Germany recently blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting European Union members to call for new sanctions against Russia. Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in hybrid warfare, sabotage operations in NATO countries, or plotting any confrontation. The Russian embassy in Denmark rejected the assessment as unsupported by credible evidence and accused the West, led by Denmark, of driving up tensions over Ukraine. "Our persistent warnings about the destructiveness of such an approach are being ignored," the embassy said in a written statement.

The defence intelligence service said Russia would carry out more frequent attacks against the West and NATO "with greater consequences for the countries targeted than in the past". It added that there was "a low but growing risk" that Russia would launch a limited military attack against one or several NATO countries that border Russia. "A limited military attack would be a desperate move on Russia’s part and, like the intensified hybrid attacks, could potentially take place in the coming months," it said. Such attacks could include isolated strikes with long-range weapons like drones or missiles on infrastructure supporting Ukraine, or false-flag operations using Ukrainian-made drones, intelligence service chief Thomas Ahrenkiel said at a press conference.