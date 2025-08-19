Spectators watch Kiruna Church move to its new location. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Swedish town has come together in a bid to save its historic wooden church from destruction, with locals rolling the structure 5km to avoid it being swallowed by a mine.

The move has been the work of around eight years of planning and has an estimated cost of 500m kronor (£39m). Thousands of people have travelled to Sweden's northernmost city Kiruna, above the Arctic Circle, to watch the unique operation, which is expected to take two days.

The church, weighing 672,4 tons, will be transported as a whole to a new location. Picture: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The journey began with a blessing from the church's vicar, Lena Tjärnberg, and Bishop Åsa Nyström of the Diocese of Luleå. The wooden church was closed a year ago to prepare for the relocation as the world's largest underground iron ore mine, which is operated by the state-owned mining company LKAB, threatened to destroy the town.

As the mine expanded deeper underground, residents began seeing cracks in several structures and roads - leading to more than 20 buildings moving to a new city downtown, from 2004 onwards. Around 16 more buildings remain, including the church, and need to be moved to their new location. The church, however, which is about 40 metres wide and weighs 672 tonnes, proved to be a lot trickier to uproot - so engineers have widened a major road and dismantled a viaduct to increase the operation's likelihood of success. A driver, using a large control box, will pilot the church along the route at a pace of up to 1.5 kilometres an hour. There will be a pause each day for Fika, the Swedish afternoon coffee break.

The Vicar of the church of Kiruna, Lena Tjarnberg, stands next to Asa Nystrom, bishop of the diocese of Lulea, as the wooden church is blessed ahead of its journey. Picture: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The move took years of planning. Picture: Getty

Performances from Sweden's Eurovision entry KAJ and a visit from the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf are also planned during the moving of Kiruna Church. The church is expected to reopen at its new location at the end of next year, but the city’s entire relocation is not expected to be completed until 2035. The operation was tested successfully on a 30-metre stretch over the weekend. "When it came to the church, we decided it was best to move it in one piece. We saw the value in that," the LKAB project manager, Stefan Holmblad Johansson, told AFP. "It is with great reverence we have undertaken this project. This is not just any building, it’s a church."

Kiruna Church is moving to a new location. . Picture: Getty