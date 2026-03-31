'Sweet' girl, 7, found dead in golf course pond as family pay tribute to their 'whole world'
The body of a young girl has been found in a golf course pond after a search operation was launched to find the missing child.
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Seven-year-old Nyla May Bradshaw went missing in the Skellow area of Doncaster just before 10am on Monday.
She was later found in a pond on Owston Hall golf course after an extensive search including police drones and aircraft.
In a heartbreaking statement following her death, her family has paid tribute to the girl with the "brightest smile".
Nyla's mum, Hayley Beardsley, has released a heartbreaking tribute to the seven-year-old, adding: “It breaks my heart to write this, but today we lost our beautiful daughter Nyla May Bradshaw at just seven years old.
“She was our whole world full of love, laughter, and the brightest smile that could light up any room. She brought so much joy into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her."
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“Our sweet little girl will be loved forever and never, ever forgotten," she continued in a social media post.
“Forever 7 my girl, this isn’t goodbye – it’s an until we meet again. You have family up there who will look after you."
Eyewitnesses have previously reported a huge police presence and ongoing police operation at the golf course, with the air ambulance in attendance, alongside police and paramedics.
The pond at the centre of the search is set within 80-acres of parkland and includes water features as part of its design.
Following her death, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services colleagues, they were pronounced deceased.
“The child’s family has been informed and is being supported by our officers. The thoughts of everybody at SYP are with them at this devastating time.”
Anyone with information is asked to report online, or call 101 quoting incident number 198 of March 30.
The force has now launched a major investigation into the child's death.