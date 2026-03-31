The body of a young girl has been found in a golf course pond after a search operation was launched to find the missing child.

Seven-year-old Nyla May Bradshaw went missing in the Skellow area of Doncaster just before 10am on Monday.

She was later found in a pond on Owston Hall golf course after an extensive search including police drones and aircraft.

In a heartbreaking statement following her death, her family has paid tribute to the girl with the "brightest smile".

Nyla's mum, Hayley Beardsley, has released a heartbreaking tribute to the seven-year-old, adding: “It breaks my heart to write this, but today we lost our beautiful daughter Nyla May Bradshaw at just seven years old.

“She was our whole world full of love, laughter, and the brightest smile that could light up any room. She brought so much joy into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her."

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