A trial date has been set for a 76-year-old man charged with child cruelty offences after children became unwell at a summer camp where sweets were allegedly laced with sedatives.

Jon Ruben appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Friday with charges relating to three boys at a summer camp at Stathern Lodge in Canal Lane, Stathern, Leicestershire, but was not asked to enter any pleas.

His plea hearing was adjourned until November 14 and a trial date was set for January 27 next year.

The court heard that Ruben’s trial is expected to last four weeks.

At a previous court hearing, the defendant, of Wayte Court, Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, was told he is charged with three counts of wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health between July 25 and 29.

He gave no indication of his pleas at the magistrates’ court hearing on August 2.

Eight children, all boys aged between eight and 11, and one adult were taken to hospital as a precaution but were discharged after a report was made to police on July 27.

Ruben appeared in the dock for a 16-minute hearing wearing dark grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood when the judge addressed him.

