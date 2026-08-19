Do not swim warning issued as toxic algae discovered at London Thames bathing spot weeks after opening
The blue-green algae at the Kingston upon Thames spot could produce toxins that are harmful to human and animal health.
Swimmers have been warned against taking a dip in London’s first official bathing site on the Thames due to pollution from toxic algae.
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The Environment Agency has also told locals to avoid going in the water along a broader stretch of the river that is likely to have been hit by the algae and warned it was “vitally important” to keep dogs away.
The Ham and Kingston bathing site, in Kingston upon Thames, opened in May in the latest tranche of new spots for open water swimming, becoming the first designated bathing water on the river in London and subject to regular water tests during the summer season until the end of September.
But the Environment Agency has issued a warning this week advising people against bathing there, due to the presence of blue-green algae, which can produce toxins that are harmful to human and animal health.
Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, blooms when warm temperatures, low rainfall and calmer water conditions create the ideal growing conditions for it, officials said.
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They produce toxins that can kill wild animals, farm animals and pets, and can also harm people, causing skin rashes and illness if swallowed.
The Environment Agency said that during drought and prolonged dry weather, it has reported increasing numbers of algal blooms, fish deaths and deteriorating water quality.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We have identified blue-green algae on the lower River Thames including the Ham and Kingston designated bathing water.
“We are working with the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames, who have put signage in this location to warn people that it is not safe to swim.
“An advice against bathing notice has been activated on the Swiminfo website.”
The spokesperson also warned that it was likely the section of the River Thames between Hampton and Kingston had also been affected.
“It is important that members of public do not enter the Thames along this stretch. It is also vitally important to keep dogs out of the water,” they urged.
The Environment Agency is taking water samples along the stretch of river to confirm the extent of the algal bloom.
The agency said it had informed abstractors downstream and the UK Health Security Agency had been notified.