Swimmers have been warned against taking a dip in London’s first official bathing site on the Thames due to pollution from toxic algae.

The Environment Agency has also told locals to avoid going in the water along a broader stretch of the river that is likely to have been hit by the algae and warned it was “vitally important” to keep dogs away.

The Ham and Kingston bathing site, in Kingston upon Thames, opened in May in the latest tranche of new spots for open water swimming, becoming the first designated bathing water on the river in London and subject to regular water tests during the summer season until the end of September.

But the Environment Agency has issued a warning this week advising people against bathing there, due to the presence of blue-green algae, which can produce toxins that are harmful to human and animal health.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, blooms when warm temperatures, low rainfall and calmer water conditions create the ideal growing conditions for it, officials said.

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