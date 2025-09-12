Olympic swimmer Ben Proud announced on Wednesday he would be signing up for the Games, which allows athletes to take banned performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision.

Britain's first-ever Enhanced Games athlete accepts he will "lose friends" over joining the controversial event, admitting he couldn't turn down the lucrative prize money.

Olympic swimmer Ben Proud announced on Wednesday he would be signing up for the Games, which allows athletes to take banned performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision. The 30-year-old, who won silver in the 50-metre freestyle at the Paris Games and World Championships gold in 2022, told LBC he made the move to "secure myself and my family for a long time". He will be offered appearance fees by the games' organisers, along with a $1m bonus if he breaks a world record. And a "simple win" would see the British record holder bank $250,000, a sum which would take him "13 years of winning World Championship titles". "We don't earn that much money yet. We commit our entire lives and everything to the sport," he told LBC's Steve Holden. "And so I think they [his fellow athletes] can look at me and understand my current situation. I'm about to turn 31, and they can rationally understand that this is a good opportunity and it doesn't come by that often."

Following his controversial announcement, Aquatics GB said it "condemned Ben's decision in the strongest terms". The sporting body had offered him up to £29,000 this year as part of their World Class Programme, where he was placed on the podium list, which "supports athletes possessing genuine and strong medal potential at the next Olympic Games in LA 2028". Read more: Chelsea charged with 74 alleged agent regulation breaches dating back to Abramovich era Read more: FIFA criticised over ticket pricing policy for World Cup Anti Doping association chief exec Jane Rumble added that it was "incredibly disappointing" that any British athlete would consider competing in an event that "flies in the face of the true spirit of sport". Proud, who has retired from swimming as a result of the move, said he understood the criticism and was aware he would "lose friendships" over his decision, but believed it was worth it to "bring me closer to my family". "Like every change in industry is going to come with losing connections and drifting away. And that's something that you just have to accept and you know, this is life," he said.