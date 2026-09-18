A man died on Friday after being mauled by a shark while swimming at a popular beach in the state of Western Australia, police said.

It is the latest in a spate of shark attacks in the country and comes just days after a surfer was bitten in an attack in the same state.

The Western Australia Police Force said emergency services were called to a reported shark-related incident in the water off Sorrento Beach at around 10.30am local time.

"It was reported a male swimmer had been bitten by a shark while swimming along the coast," WA Police said in a statement.

Authorities launched an extensive air and sea search, but the swimmer died as a result of the attack, the statement said.

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