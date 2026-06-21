Hundreds of swimmers have gathered at Coogee Beach in Sydney today to honour a mother who was mauled by a suspected great white shark just over a week ago.

The community swim-out took place on Sunday morning as a show of support for Leah Stewart, a 35-year-old primary school teacher and mother of an 18-month-old daughter, who remains in critical condition in hospital.

Ms Stewart was attacked on June 13 while swimming inside the safety flags, less than 30 metres from shore.

Organisers say more than 1,000 people turned up at the popular beach in eastern Sydney to show solidarity with Stewart and her family after the attack.

She has undergone multiple surgeries, including the amputation of an arm, and is being treated at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney after being pulled from the water by 24-year-old Charlie Verco, who paddled into the water and pulled the teacher on to his surfboard.

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