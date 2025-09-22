Scotland's First Minister has urged Keir Starmer to end a trade agreement with Israel, increase sanctions on the country, and end all arms sales to it, as he welcomed the UK government's recognition of a Palestinian state.

At a Palestine flag-raising ceremony at the Palestinian Mission in London - which campaigners hope will be reclassified as an official Embassy - John Swinney said that while the attack on Israel by Hamas on October 23, 2023 was "unforgivable" the situation for "the people of Palestine is so grave" that "substantial action" needs taken.

And he rejected the criticism of the UK government by Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that recognising Palestine as a state was "rewarding terrorism". Israel has also denied that a genocide is taking place in Gaza.

The event was also attended by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Jeremy Corbyn and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Speaking to LBC Mr Swinney said: "This is a landmark moment for the people of Palestine, and I welcome the recognition of the state of Palestine. It is long overdue, but it is still welcome.

"But it has to be the start of a process to support the state of Palestine, to bring this genocide that is being perpetrated to an end, to enable the flow of humanitarian aid, to release the hostages, and to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, which is now long overdue."

He added: "To me, this is a fork in the road. The overwhelming majority of the international community, has come to the view that the state of Palestine should be recognised. And what flows from that must be the pressure of the international community to bring this genocide to an end, to support the flow of humanitarian aid, and to enable the release of the hostages.

"From the United Kingdom government's perspective, I think there has to be a withdrawal from the UK Israel Free Trade Agreement. There must be increased sanctions on Israel. There must be an end to all armed sales to Israel, so that we can have steps taken to deliver the peace and the security that the people of Palestine need after the horrendous suffering that they have experienced.

"Those steps are necessary to be taken, to give practical effect to the declaration of the recognition of the state of Palestine."

Keir Starmer has faced criticism for the decision, which was announced on Sunday, with an open letter from families whose loved ones were taken hostage by Hamas after the October 7 attack urging him not to recognise the state of Palestine "until our loved ones are home and in our arms".

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move was "absurd" and "simply a reward for terrorism", while US president Donald Trump said it was "rewarding Hamas".

Asked about those criticisms - and if he believed the Prime Minister would act against Israel - Mr Swinney said: "I think the recognition of the state of Palestine is an important moment for the United Kingdom. It is long overdue, but it must be the start of a process of substantial action, which will bring to an endless genocide, support the people of Palestine, who are suffering unbearably at the present moment, and give effect to those changes in those developments that will improve the lives of people in Palestine. This is unavoidable action that has got to be taken."

He added: "I don't agree with Prime Minister Netanyahu [re rewarding Hamas]. I think the people of Palestine are suffering unbearably in the genocide that is being perpetrated. And the hostage taking, the attack on Israel in October 2023, was unforgivable, but the nature of where we have reached now is so grave for the people of Palestine and for the whole of the Middle East that we have got to resolve this situation.

"The announcement by the United Kingdom government of the recognition of the state of Palestine is a welcome step in that process, and it is vital that that is now taken."

At the event Mr Swinney also called for the UK to join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and commit to executing International Criminal Court arrest warrants.

"The international community must use all its energy to persuade and pressurise Israel to end the violence and return to a peace process," he said.

"A two-state solution is the only option that can provide peace, prosperity and security for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.

"Hamas must play no role in the future of the Palestinian state.

"I have consistently and unequivocally condemned the brutal terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in October 2023 and I join the international community in demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

"Scotland stands with the people of Palestine, and everyone in the region who yearns for peace, and I will continue to do all that I can to support those suffering in Gaza and the West Bank."

The UK government has been contacted for a response but talks with Israel to upgrade the UK-Israel free trade agreement were suspended in May, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy calling the Israeli treatment of Palestinians "an affront to the values of the British people".