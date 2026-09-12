The First Minister of Scotland has said that the momentum for constitutional change is “undeniable”, ahead of meetings with the first ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Swinney made the comments ahead of meetings with the First Ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The momentum for constitutional change is “undeniable”, according to First Minister of Scotland John Swinney.

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Mr Swinney made the comments ahead of meetings with the First Ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland. Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill are set to meet with Mr Swinney in Cardiff on Monday, alongside attending engagements with the Welsh Government. All three will meet as part of their responsibilities as party leaders, rather than as First Ministers, to discuss the future of independence for each of their countries. The election of the Welsh First Minister in May marked the first time all three of the UK’s First Ministers supported their countries leaving the Union. Speaking before the meeting, Mr Swinney said: “Every nation across these islands is standing at a moment of incredible constitutional opportunity. Read more: NHS and council reforms blasted as 'reckless' as John Swinney takes axe to public sector Read more: John Swinney vows to bring ‘radical change’ to Scotland’s public services

The election of the Welsh First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, in May marked the first time all three of the UK’s First Ministers supported their countries leaving the Union. Picture: Getty

“There is a growing consensus that the Westminster system simply is not fit for purpose and does not work for ordinary people. “Prime Minister Andy Burnham has accepted that himself - and the people of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have made it clear at the ballot box. “For the first time ever, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are led by pro-independence first ministers. “There could be no clearer sign that the status quo is not sustainable - and that Westminster must prepare for a post-UK future.” The comments come after Andy Burnham appeared to indicate that another vote on independence could be introduced, should the Scottish people want one. In response, Downing Street swiftly claimed the comments did not represent a shift in position, and independence for Scotland continued to be “off limits”.

The comments come after Andy Burnham appeared to indicate that another vote on independence could be introduced, should the Scottish people want one. Picture: Getty