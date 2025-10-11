John Swinney has won a fierce internal battle over the SNP's independence strategy - and dismissed criticism of "begging for a referendum" to Keir Starmer, claiming "nobody knows the tactics I will deploy' if his party wins a majority of MSPs at next year's Holyrood elections.

Under the proposals passed overwhelmingly by members at the party's conference, an SNP majority of MSPs next year will be considered a mandate to seek another independence referendum, as happened in 2011.

Delegates voted down two amendments, one which would have sought to treat next year's election as a de-facto referendum - which was the party's previous policy - and another which would require the SNP to win 50% of votes on the regional list.

Speaking in the debate Mr Swinney said: "I did not take on the leadership of this party to make a difference at the margins, or to make a bit of progress towards independence or even to pave the way for the next generation to win it.

"No, I took the leadership to deliver independence and that's exactly what I'm going to do for Scotland."

He said the party needed to go to the country ahead of next year's election with a "clear, simple and unambiguous message."

"I'm asking us today to be clear with the Scottish people what we are offering them and what we're asking of them.

"That we go to our fellow Scots between now and May with a clear, simple and unambiguous message - only a vote for the SNP will secure Scotland's right to decide. Only a vote for the SNP will secure Scotland's independence and that is what this party is about."

He added: "The precedent is clear, when the SNP win a majority, we deliver a referendum on independence. We did it 2011 and I want us to do it in 2026 to give our people a choice on their future."

When the party won a majority of MSPs under Alex Salmond in 2011, the then PM David Cameron, agreed there was a democratic mandate to hold a referendum on independence.

Mr Swinney believes Keir Starmer would have to do likewise - though he has also said that if the Prime Minister suffers losses in Scotland, Wales and local elections in England next May, he may be ousted as UK Labour leader.

However he was challenged by some party members on that stance who said the SNP should not go "begging" or "pleading" to the Prime Minister.

They argued that he should stick to the defacto referendum approach and use a win at next year's election as a trigger for negotiations on independence.

Speaking in favour of the amendment, activist Graeme McCormick - who mulled a tilt at the leadership last year before dropping out and allowing Mr Swinney to win unopposed - said the party is "hollowing out".

"There isn't a branch that hasn't suffered significant reductions," he said. "People are not renewing their membership and they're walking away. We've got to reverse that and the reason for that is that we don't inspire them."

He added: "If we get the Scottish people, the majority of the Scottish people, in a popular vote to say: 'We'll give you a mandate to deliver independence,' and we say: 'By a certain day we will do it,' we will inspire the membership.

"They'll come back and even people who are in other parties will come back."

He also urged those selected as candidates to vote against the party hierarchy. "Just think of the legacy that would have if you are part of the Scottish Parliament, and then the provisional government of Scotland, then the government of an independent Scotland," he said.

"So I appeal to the candidates: you're not being disloyal to any leadership, you're being loyal to the people of Scotland."

But Mr Swinney hit back at his critics and said: "Nobody knows the tactics I’m going to deploy if we get 65 seats - so keep watching.”

His party deputy Keith Brown later said the SNP leader had "staked his reputation on winning independence", and was "brave" for "putting everything" on the strategy.

Asked if Mr Swinney would have to quit if he failed to get at least 65 seats in the Scottish Parliament in May, Mr Brown said: "I don't think we're not going to get the 65 seats.

"But you're right. He's staked his premiership on the idea of winning independence - I'm not denying that - but he's doing it from a position of strength."

Despite a torrid few years for the party, which has seen them drop to just nine MPs at Westminster, the SNP remain ahead in the polls in the run-up to the Holyrood election next year. However, winning the majority Mr Swinney has targeted remains a tall order.