Investigators have previously said they believe sparkling candles atop champagne bottles ignited the fire when they came too close to the ceiling at the packed Le Constellation bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana

Mourners light candles as the investigation continues into the deadly New Year's Eve fire at Le Constellation bar on January 03, 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Picture: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

An 18-year-old has died in hospital from injuries sustained in the Swiss ski bar fire, bringing the death toll to 41 one month after the tragedy.

The Swiss public prosecutor said on Sunday that the teenager from Switzerland died in a Zurich hospital on Saturday. The official added that no further information on the status of the investigation will be provided at this stage. Investigators have previously said they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fire when they came too close to the ceiling at the packed Le Constellation bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, less than two hours after midnight on January 1. Authorities are looking into whether soundproofing material on the ceiling conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar. Fire safety inspections had not been carried out since 2019. Read more: Swiss inferno bar owners place blame on tragic 'waitress in the helmet' and young staff for ‘blocking exit’ Read more: Waitress who started Swiss bar fire has been 'unfairly scapegoated', say parents Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the bar owners - French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti - on suspicion of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing a fire by negligence. The court of compulsory measures in the south-western Valais region on January 12 ordered three months of pre-trial detention for Jacques Moretti, but on January 23 it ordered his release on bail.

Waitress Cyane Panine, 24, was seen holding sparklers with a helmet on her head in footage. Picture: Social Media

Bar owner Jacques Moretti, 49, and his wife Jessica, 40, are both currently under judicial supervision following the inferno. The French nationals are being questioned by prosecutors, and leaked interview records suggest they said, "It’s not us, it’s the others". The Morettis' defence strategy during some 20 hours of interrogation by three prosecutors was reportedly to blame waitress Cyane Panine, 24, for getting onto the shoulders of a colleague while holding two champagne bottles with lit sparklers. Cyane, who died in the fire, was wearing a promotional crash helmet, and did not see the pyrotechnics lighting up the bar’s basement ceiling, which was covered in foam.

Cyane, who died in the fire, was wearing a promotional crash helmet. Picture: Social media

Referring to the champagne sparklers stunt – which was caught on camera – Jacques Moretti reportedly told the inquiry that it was "Cyane’s show". "I didn't forbid her from doing that," he's said to have told prosecutors. "I didn't make her pay attention to safety instructions. We didn't see the danger. Cyane liked doing that – it was a show, she liked to be part of the show." Jessica Moretti, who was at the same hearing on January 20, reportedly said: "Cyane liked to deliver these bottles – she did it of her own accord. "If I had thought there was the slightest risk, I would have forbidden it. In ten years of running the business, I never thought there could be any danger." The family of Cyane, also a French national, are among those who have vehemently denied the Morettis' reported claims, and they are supported by witnesses who survived the blaze.

Owners of Le Constellation bar Jacques Moretti (L) and Jessica Moretti arrive for a hearing at the Office of the public prosecutor of the Canton of Valais, in Sion, on January 9. Picture: Getty

They say it was Jessica Moretti, the manager on the night, who sent Cyane out with the bottles, and encouraged her to perform the stunt using a helmet provided by Dom Perignon, the champagne house. Regarding fire safety, Jacques Moretti reportedly told the inquiry: "There was no training, but employees were told what steps to take in case of fire when they were shown around the premises. "Evacuate the customers, raise the alarm, and call the fire department," he said. "And of course, if they had time, use the fire extinguishers to put out the fire." When told that one employee – referred to as L – had told the inquiry that he had no idea where the extinguishers were kept, Jacques Moretti replied: "The staff has several shifts, and maybe I forgot to give this information to L, but it was going to be passed on at some point. Maybe I forgot." It's understood both Morettis also blamed an unidentified staff member for locking an escape door in the basement. Cyane Panine was among those who were found dying from smoke inhalation behind the door, after it was finally forced open. "The door was always open," Jessica Moretti told the inquiry. "There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t wonder why that door was closed that night. We always said that the door was always open, and it was taken for granted." In turn, Jacques Moretti reportedly said: "After the tragedy, we learned that an employee delivered ice cubes to the Constellation and, without understanding why, closed the latch at the top of the door." Jacques Moretti said he later sent a text message to this employee, saying: "You shouldn't run away, you should stay here and take responsibility."

Police officers and firefighters set up folding screens around the Constellation bar. Picture: Getty