Today, Switzerland held a national day of mourning for the dozens of mostly teenagers killed when the fire ravaged the busy ski resort bar crammed with New Year revellers.

Owners of "Le Constellation" bar Jacques Moretti (L) and Jessica Moretti arrive for a hearing at the Office of the public prosecutor of the Canton of Valais in Sion on January 9. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The manager of a Swiss bar where 40 people were killed and 116 injured in a deadly fire on New Year's Eve has been arrested.

Jacques ‌Moretti, co-owner of Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, has ⁠been detained due to a ​potential risk ​of flight, according to Swiss newspaper ‍24 Heures. Today, Moretti and his wife and fellow co-owner Jessica attended a hearing at the Office of the public prosecutor of the Canton of Valais in Sion on January 9. The French couple, face charges of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence. It recently emerged the bar in the Alpine ski resort had not undergone safety checks for five years.

The French couple face charges of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence. Picture: Getty

The fire, believed to have been started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles held too close to the ceiling, spread across the venue in the early hours of January 1. It started at roughly 1.30am local time while guests - mainly teenagers and young people - were celebrating the start of 2026. The fire spread quickly, prompting people to storm a staircase towards an exit. Witnesses also reported people screaming, climbing over each other and smashing windows in desperate bid to escape the crowded bar. Read more: Swiss bar had not been inspected for five years prior to fire that killed 40 Read more: Emergency exit in Swiss ski resort venue 'was always locked,' bartender claims amid investigation into deadly fire

The fire is believed to have been started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles. Picture: Handout

Today, hundreds of mourners - including French President Emmanuel Macron, the Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella - gathered in the ski resort town to pay tribute to the victims. Parmelin previously described the fire as "one of the worst tragedies our country has ever experienced". The first funerals for some of the victims killed in the blaze have begun this week as mourners gathered in Milan, Rome and Bologna, to bury the dead.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella walk with white roses after the tribute ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Firefighters and emergency responders form a circle and sing after a tribute ceremony for the victims of the deadly fire that ripped through the bar Le Constellation on New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty

Relatives of victims observe a moment of silence in front of floral wreaths after a tribute ceremony for the victims of the deadly fire that ripped through the bar Le Constellation in Crans-Montana. Picture: Getty

Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin (C) and State Councillor and President of the Council of State of the Canton of Valais Mathias Reynard (R) hold white roses at the end of a tribute ceremony. Picture: Getty