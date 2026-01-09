Owner of Swiss bar where 40 people were killed in deadly New Year's Eve fire arrested
Today, Switzerland held a national day of mourning for the dozens of mostly teenagers killed when the fire ravaged the busy ski resort bar crammed with New Year revellers.
The manager of a Swiss bar where 40 people were killed and 116 injured in a deadly fire on New Year's Eve has been arrested.
Listen to this article
Jacques Moretti, co-owner of Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, has been detained due to a potential risk of flight, according to Swiss newspaper 24 Heures.
Today, Moretti and his wife and fellow co-owner Jessica attended a hearing at the Office of the public prosecutor of the Canton of Valais in Sion on January 9.
The French couple, face charges of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.
It recently emerged the bar in the Alpine ski resort had not undergone safety checks for five years.
The fire, believed to have been started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles held too close to the ceiling, spread across the venue in the early hours of January 1.
It started at roughly 1.30am local time while guests - mainly teenagers and young people - were celebrating the start of 2026.
The fire spread quickly, prompting people to storm a staircase towards an exit. Witnesses also reported people screaming, climbing over each other and smashing windows in desperate bid to escape the crowded bar.
Read more: Swiss bar had not been inspected for five years prior to fire that killed 40
Read more: Emergency exit in Swiss ski resort venue 'was always locked,' bartender claims amid investigation into deadly fire
Today, hundreds of mourners - including French President Emmanuel Macron, the Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella - gathered in the ski resort town to pay tribute to the victims.
Parmelin previously described the fire as "one of the worst tragedies our country has ever experienced".
The first funerals for some of the victims killed in the blaze have begun this week as mourners gathered in Milan, Rome and Bologna, to bury the dead.
Regional authorities have said that safety inspections were the responsibility of the municipality.
On Tuesday, the head of Crans-Montana's municipal government, Nicolas Feraud, said there had been inspections of Le Constellation up to 2019.
But he told a news conference the local council discovered after consulting documents after the fire that "periodic checks were not carried out between 2020 and 2025".
"We regret this bitterly," he said, adding that it will be up to judicial authorities to determine what influence that may have had on the chain of events that led to the fire.
Mr Feraud said he could not immediately explain why safety inspections had not been conducted for such a long time.
He said that, in September last year, an external expert had been asked to carry out a soundproofing analysis and had concluded that the bar complied with anti-noise rules, without making further remarks.