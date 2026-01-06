Swiss bar had not been inspected for five years prior to fire that killed 40
The fire, believed to have been started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles held too close to the ceiling, spread across the venue in the early hours of January 1
Le Constellation bar had not undergone any safety checks, investigations or audits for five years before the deadly blaze on New Year's Eve.
At least 40 people have since died and around 119 are injured, most of whom are in their teens and twenties with severe third-degree burns, police said.
Crans-Montana’s mayor, Nicolas Feraud, revealed that the council had not inspected the bar for five years.
"We regret that - we owe it to the families and we will accept the responsibility," he said.
He continued: "I have no answer for you today."
"We’re profoundly sorry about that and I know how hard that will be for the families."
The bar building was extended in 2015 to include an outdoor, covered terrace. Inspectors went in to assess it, but they focused on the outside area, not what has changed inside.
Mr Feraud has also now banned sparklers from all local venues, in a move he said was a "no brainer".
He added that he will not resign over this matter.
The two bar managers are being investigated on suspicion of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing fire by negligence, Swiss authorities confirmed on Saturday.
It comes as the owners of the Swiss nightclub claimed they have been left unable to sleep or eat since the tragedy.
French couple Jacques Moretti, 49, and his wife Jessica, 40, who was reportedly inside at the time and suffered burns to her arm, own the Le Constellation club.
Mr Moretti, who unlike his wife wasn't inside the venue, has since spoken out and defended the bar's health and safety after it emerged the venue was fitted with wooden furnishings and foam-style ceiling material and had only one narrow staircase.
The couple have already been questioned by authorities and could face manslaughter charges, according to Beatrice Pilloud, the attorney general for the Valais region.
Ms Pilloud said: "We assume that the fire originated from sparklers attached to champagne bottles. From there, the ceiling caught fire.
"We are also looking at what materials were used. The issue of emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and the bar's occupancy is also being investigated."