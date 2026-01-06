The fire, believed to have been started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles held too close to the ceiling, spread across the venue in the early hours of January 1

At least 40 people have since died and around 119 are injured, most of whom are in their teens and twenties with severe third-degree burns, police said. Picture: Social Media

By Alice Padgett

Le Constellation bar had not undergone any safety checks, investigations or audits for five years before the deadly blaze on New Year's Eve.

The fire, believed to have been started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles held too close to the ceiling, spread across the venue in the early hours of January 1. At least 40 people have since died and around 119 are injured, most of whom are in their teens and twenties with severe third-degree burns, police said. Crans-Montana's mayor, Nicolas Feraud, revealed that the council had not inspected the bar for five years. "We regret that - we owe it to the families and we will accept the responsibility," he said. He continued: "I have no answer for you today."

A mourner lays a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial near the Constellation bar, on January 4, 2026, in Crans-Montana. Picture: MAXIME SCHMID / AFP via Getty Images

"We’re profoundly sorry about that and I know how hard that will be for the families." The bar building was extended in 2015 to include an outdoor, covered terrace. Inspectors went in to assess it, but they focused on the outside area, not what has changed inside. Mr Feraud has also now banned sparklers from all local venues, in a move he said was a "no brainer". He added that he will not resign over this matter. The two bar managers are being investigated on suspicion of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing fire by negligence, Swiss authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar. Picture: Alamy