The manager of the Swiss bar where 40 people died in a blaze in the early hours of New Year’s Day was allegedly spotted fleeing the fire with a till full of cash.

Jessica Moretti, 40, is accused of ignoring partygoers as flames engulfed Le Constellation, Crans-Montana, as she made off with money the bar raked in on the night.

Dozens reportedly pleaded for first aid and attempted to flee as flames ripped through the building.

Meanwhile, Moretti was retrieving cash from the register in a hurried attempt to take home the night’s earnings, according to Italian outlet La Repubblica.

The French national reportedly sustained a burn to one of her arms during the fire, and speculation has mounted as to whether this had been “sustained while she was retrieving the cash register”.

The fire, believed to have been started by "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles held too close to the ceiling, spread across the venue in the early hours of January 1.

Ms Moretti is already being investigated for manslaughter, and causing bodily harm to 119 people who were injured in the deadly blaze.

The first funerals for some of the 40 victims killed in the blaze have begun this week as mourners gathered in Milan, Rome and Bologna, to bury the dead.

