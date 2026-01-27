40 people were killed in the New Year's Eve bar fire, while 119 others were injured.

Waitress Cyane Panine, 24, was seen holding sparklers with a helmet on her head in footage. Picture: Social Media

By Ella Bennett

The Swiss bar owners facing prison following the New Year fire in which 40 people died have blamed their young staff for causing it and blocking an escape exit, it emerged today.

Jacques Moretti, 49, and his wife Jessica Moretti, 40, are both currently under judicial supervision following the inferno during January 1 festivities at the Constellation bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana. The French nationals are being questioned by prosecutors, and leaked interview records point to them saying, "It’s not us, it’s the others", the Parisien reported on Tuesday. The Morettis' defence strategy during some 20 hours of interrogation by three prosecutors was – in particular – to blame waitress Cyane Panine, 24, for getting on to the shoulders of a colleague while branding two champagne bottles with lit sparklers inside. Cyane, who died in the fire, was wearing a promotional crash helmet, and did not see the pyrotechnics lighting up the bar’s basement ceiling, which was covered in highly inflammable foam. Read more: Waitress who started Swiss bar fire has been 'unfairly scapegoated', say parents Read more: Parents of waitress blamed for starting Swiss bar fire slam club's owners for dodging fine rather than hiring doorman

Cyane, who died in the fire, was wearing a promotional crash helmet. Picture: Social media

Referring to the champagne sparklers stunt – which was caught on camera – Jacques Moretti told the enquiry that it was "Cyane’s show". "I didn't forbid her from doing that," he told prosecutors. "I didn't make her pay attention to safety instructions. We didn't see the danger. Cyane liked doing that – it was a show, she liked to be part of the show." Jessica Moretti, who was at the same hearing on January 20th, said: "Cyane liked to deliver these bottles – she did it of her own accord. "If I had thought there was the slightest risk, I would have forbidden it. In ten years of running the business, I never thought there could be any danger." The family of Cyane, also a French national, are among those who have vehemently denied the Morettis' claims, and they are supported by witnesses who survived the blaze.

Owners of Le Constellation bar Jacques Moretti (L) and Jessica Moretti arrive for a hearing at the Office of the public prosecutor of the Canton of Valais, in Sion, on January 9. Picture: Getty

They say it was Jessica Moretti, the manager on the night, who sent Cyane out with the bottles, and encouraged her to perform the stunt using a helmet provided by Dom Perignon, the champagne house. Regarding fire safety, Jacques Moretti told the enquiry: "There was no training, but employees were told what steps to take in case of fire when they were shown around the premises. "Evacuate the customers, raise the alarm, and call the fire department," he said. "And of course, if they had time, use the fire extinguishers to put out the fire." When told that one employee – referred to as L. – had told the enquiry that he had no idea where the extinguishers were kept, Jacques Moretti replied: "The staff has several shifts, and maybe I forgot to give this information to L., but it was going to be passed on at some point. Maybe I forgot." Both Morettis also blamed an unidentified staff member for locking an escape door in the basement. Cyane Panine was among those who were found dying from smoke inhalation behind the door, after it was finally forced open. "The door was always open," Jessica Moretti told the enquiry. "There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t wonder why that door was closed that night. We always said that the door was always open, and it was taken for granted." In turn, Jacques Moretti said: "After the tragedy, we learned that an employee delivered ice cubes to the Constellation and, without understanding why, closed the latch at the top of the door." Jacques Moretti said he later sent a text message to this employee, saying: "You shouldn't run away, you should stay here and take responsibility."

Police officers and firefighters set up folding screens around the Constellation bar. Picture: Getty