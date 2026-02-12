Le Constellation co-owners Jacques and Jessica Moretti were hounded by grieving families as they entered court to testify

Jessica Moretti appeared close to tears as she was hounded by victims' families. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Furious family members whose loved ones died in an inferno at a Swiss nightclub attacked the owners this morning as they arrived for questioning.

Jacques and Jessica Moretti arrived at the prosecutors office in Sion and were swarmed by devastated relatives of victims. The couple, who have blamed a waitress who died in the fire for starting the New Year’s Day blaze, are under judicial supervision following the deadly inferno. Prosecutors believe the may be a flight risk and they have been ordered to report to a police station every three days. The blaze, which broke out as revellers welcomed in 2026, killed 41 people and injured 115 at Le Constellation in the ski resort of Crans-Montana. Relatives of the victims rushed towards Le Constellation's owners on Thursday yelling out insults as pair made their way into court to testify. Images show the couple being hounded by what has been described as a “mob” of fuming grievers. Read more: Horror as memorial for victims of Swiss bar fire goes up in flames Read more: Boyfriend of waitress killed in Swiss ski resort fire shares tragic details of hour spent trying to revive her with bar owner

Gulcin Kaya, who lost her son Taylan Kaya in the fire confronts the co-owners of Le Constellation bar, Jacques and Jessica Moretti. Picture: Getty

“You killed my son, you killed 40 people, you will pay for this,” one family member was heard shouting. The brother of Trystan Podoux, a 17-year-old victim, allegedly attempted to kick Mrs Moretti after repeatedly asking her to look him in the eye. Christian Podoux, Trystan’s father, said: “I want Jessica Moretti to know how hard she has hit fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters. She distanced herself, left the Constellation. Others, the young people, helped so much, and she just left. That's not right.”

41 people, most of them teenagers, were killed, while 115 were injured in a fire that ripped through in Le Constellation bar in the Alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty

Jacques and Jessica Moretti are under criminal investigation for involuntary manslaughter. Picture: Getty

Tobyas, 14, and Yaelle, 15, the victims’ siblings, were also at the scene with their parents and gathered in the furious crowd waiting to pounce on the Morettis. “I'm Trystan's little brother, and I came here to show Jessica Moretti that she has destroyed families, to look us in the eye,” Tobyas told reporters. He added: 'What happened isn't normal. We want justice. Moretti is undoubtedly guilty, as are the municipality of Crans-Montana and the canton of Valais."

Tobyas, who lost his brother Trystan in the fire confronts owners of Le Constellation bar. Picture: Getty

Mrs Moretti, 40, looked close to tears as she made her way through the angry crowd, flanked by a singular police officer and her lawyer. The Moretti’s are facing a slew of charges, including manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Investigators have said they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fire when they came too close to the ceiling at the packed Le Constellation bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, less than two hours after midnight on January 1. Authorities are looking into whether soundproofing material on the ceiling conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar.

Fire safety inspections had not been carried out since 2019. The court of compulsory measures in the south-western Valais region on January 12 ordered three months of pre-trial detention for Jacques Moretti, but on January 23 it ordered his release on bail. Both are considered a flight risk by the Swiss authorities, but have been allowed to stay at home to look after their two children. They have to wear electronic tags, have had their passports confiscated, and have to report to a police station every three days. The French nationals are being questioned by prosecutors, and leaked interview records point to them saying, "It’s not us, it’s the others".