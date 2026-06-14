Voters appeared to prioritise economic stability and ties with the EU over worries immigration was stretching public services and pushing up rents

A sign reminding voters of the poll on limiting population growth to 10 million inhabitants. Picture: REUTERS/Michaela Stache

By Katy Dartford

Voters in Switzerland have rejected a proposal to cap their population at 10 million, according to early projections.

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People vote in front of the school on a plan backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) to limit population growth to 10 million inhabitants. Picture: REUTERS/Michaela Stache

"With today's decision, the electorate has sent out a signal of stability, openness, and reliability," Jans told a press conference alongside Swiss President Guy Parmelin. Urs Bieri from pollster GFS Bern said the cap failed to pass because while concern about population growth is widespread, people were worried it could damage Swiss relations with the EU and make it harder to recruit staff and find workers like carers. "Also, there's a feeling that in the current international environment, it's not sensible for a small country to do this," Bieri said. The Swiss population already stands at 9.1 million and has grown far more quickly than in the surrounding EU. Foreigners make up nearly 28% of the total, which official projections forecast will reach 10 million by the early 2040s. Polls had forecast a close outcome. In the end, the 'no' camp's victory was clearer than many analysts had expected. The cap proposal sits alongside growing support for policies aimed at curbing immigration across Europe. Campaign posters proclaimed only 10% of incomers were needed skilled workers and that asylum seekers were more likely to be rapists.

Switzerland has rejected a proposal to cap its population at 10 million. Picture: REUTERS/Michaela Stache

Turnout was about 59%, well above the recent average of 48% for Swiss referendums. Marcel Dettling, president of the Swiss People's Party, said the initiative had been very popular in rural areas, but had been ultimately been defeated by urban voters. "Not a single problem has been solved," he said. "We will continue to push for sensible immigration." Business groups welcomed the referendum result after warning that a population cap would limit access to foreign workers, damage the economy and sour relations with Brussels. Business association Economiesuisse urged Switzerland to use momentum from the result to ratify a deal it struck with Brussels in late 2024 to deepen bilateral economic ties. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels and Bern would keep working together for the good of their citizens and businesses.

Voters prioritised economic stability and ties with the European Union. Picture: REUTERS/Michaela Stache