A fire broke out at a ski resort bar in Switzerland where people were celebrating New Year's Eve

People lay flowers and light candles for the victims of the fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar and lounge. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Vigils have been held for victims of the deadly fire that broke out at Swiss ski bar's New Year’s Eve party, considered "one of the worst tragedies the country has ever experienced".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mourners gather to lay down flowers and light candles. Picture: Alamy

A woman mourns beside candles. Picture: Alamy

The cause of the fire is currently unconfirmed, but there has been speculation about the use of candles and sparklers within the venue. Less than one minute after the alarm was raised, the first emergency responders arrived on site, officials have said. Flames were seen tearing through the bar, which is popular among locals and tourists, as revellers celebrated the New Year. At least 22 of those seriously injured in the fire are believed to be aged between 16 and 26.

A couple hug near the Le Constellation bar vigil. Picture: Alamy

One eyewitness who had been trying to get into the bar before the incident said some people's faces were "completely gone". The teenager described the scene as "full panic" with many people running out. He said: "People were banging on the windows, screaming. It was like a horror movie. "Some people's faces fully burned, like completely gone. People were asking me: 'Am I burned? Is my face burned?'"

A hearse car drives as police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar and lounge during New Year's celebration, in Crans-Montana. Picture: Alamy

Attorney general Beatrice Pilloud, said officials will be looking into the source of the fire, but warned: "The work will take time." She said that "several hypotheses" for the cause of the fire have been put forward, and the favoured theory for now is a "general fire which caused conflagration". Officials have clarified that they believe the fire broke out first and caused the explosion, not that an explosion caused the fire.

King Charles has issued a statement, saying he is “greatly saddened” by the incident. He said: “It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy.”

Police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar. Picture: Alamy

In a message to the president of Switzerland, Charles said: “My wife and I were appalled, and greatly saddened, to learn of the devastating fire last night in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland. “It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy. “While offering our admiration for the heroic first responders and the selfless emergency services, we wanted, above all, to convey our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have been so dreadfully affected by this horrific disaster. “Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and with those who remain in a critical condition in hospital.”

Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin, right, and Mathias Reynard, State Councillor and president of the Council of State of the Canton of Valais. Picture: Alamy

President of the Swiss Federal Council Guy Parmelin said the unprecedented and horrifying incident has turned lives upside-down. Parmelin thanked countries that have offered support in the wake of the fire, specifically neighbouring countries France, Germany and Italy. State councillor Stéphane Ganzer replies said he is not willing to confirm if any victims were minors, but he said: "You can imagine on New Year's Eve that the population is quite young. "We're talking about a young festive population."

Various reception areas were opened to give support to those affected in the aftermath of the incident. The mass casualty event led authorities to urge the public not to undertake risky activities that could further burden local health services. In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, officials thanked the work of emergency services who witnessed the horrifying scenes. By around 5am local time all injured people had received treatment, said officials.

A woman lays flowers at the site on Thursday evening. Picture: Getty

Mathias Reynard, the head of the regional government, has said authorities are still waiting for information, and he is aware the wait is "unbearable". He said that identifications of the injured and those killed is going to "take time". Police commander Frédéric Gisler told the press conference the priority over the coming days is to identify the people who have died "so that their bodies can be returned rapidly" to their families.