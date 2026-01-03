Most of the victims are in their teens and twenties with severe third-degree burns, police have said

Scores of young people are still unaccounted for following a fire at a Swiss ski resort bar. Picture: Family handouts

By Jacob Paul

The families of the youngsters still missing following a fire at a Swiss ski resort bar are waiting in agony as officials warn it could take weeks to identify them following the disaster.

At least 40 people have been confirmed dead and around 119 are injured in the fire that raged through Le Constellation, Crans-Montana, in the early hours of New Year's Day. It comes as Swiss authorities confirmed four victims of the fire, identified as two Swiss women aged 21 and 16, and two Swiss men aged 18 and 16. Their names are yet to be formally released. Most of the victims are in their teens and twenties with severe third-degree burns, police say. Police commander Frédéric Gisler said all apart from six of the 119 injured have been formally identified, but Swiss officials are yet to share the names of any victims or injured. Swiss officials warned it could take days, if not weeks, to identify the remaining victims.

Arthur Brodard, 16, is missing. Picture: LAETITIA BRODARD-SITRE/FACEBOOK

Among them is Swiss national Arthur Brodard, 16. His mother, Laetitia Brodard-Sitre told Le Temps: “I'm living a nightmare, a nightmare. Either I find my son in the morgue, or I find him in critical condition. It's terrible.” Christophe Brodard, his father, told CNN: “We are so empty. We think he could still be alive so we still have hope of finding him.”] He said his son was planning on staying at a friend’s house near the bar and did not realise anything was wrong until someone mentioned people had been killed. Mr Brodard said: “Then I ran to the bar and saw the other parents. “Arthur is really responsible. He is a good person and he was so happy to be spending that night with his friends.”

The family of Emilie Pralong, 22, also haven’t heard from her since the fire. Picture: Handout

The family of Emilie Pralong, 22, also haven’t heard from her since the fire but hope she is being treated in hospital. Her grandfather said the family now faces an “agonising” wait. “We always hope - we are full of hope. “It helps to overcome whatever the hardship,” he told BFM TV.

Alexis Kallergis, a dual Greek and Swiss national, was also reportedly at the bar on New Year's Eve. Picture: Alexis Kallergis

Alice Kallergis, 15, a dual Greek and Swiss national, was also reportedly at the bar on New Year's Eve. On Instagram, her brother wrote that the family has had "no news" about her or the three friends she was with.

Teen sisters Alicia and Diana Gonset are missing. Picture: Social media

Alicia and Diana Gonset, aged just 14 and 15, are also believed to be unaccounted for. The family posted a picture of the sisters on social media asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

Charlotte Niddam previsouly studied in London. Picture: Charlotte Niddam

One of the missing, teenager Charlotte Niddam, previously studied at the Immanuel College private school in Hertfordshire. "We are all praying for a miracle for Charlotte and the others," the school said in a statement. The Jewish Free School in north-west London, where Charlotte studied for two years before moving back to France, called for "love and prayers. It said in a statement "She is loved by so many within JFS and is friends with many in our community," A statement from Immanuel College - a private Jewish school in Hertfordshire - widely reported in the UK press said her family had "asked that we all keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time". It added: "We are all praying for a miracle for Charlotte and the others."