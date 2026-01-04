A former pupil at a British school has been confirmed dead, after a fire at a Swiss ski resort killed 40 people and injured 119 others.

Charlotte Niddam, believed to be 15, was among the last 16 victims to have been identified by police after the New Year blaze at the Crans-Montana resort.

She was initially reported as missing, after a fire broke out inside the Constellation bar in the early hours of Thursday, while revellers were celebrating the start of 2026.

Charlotte’s family said in a social media post on Sunday: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister Charlotte."

The post said Charlotte’s funeral is expected to take place in Paris later this week.

