The proposals, brought forward by far-right politicians, has been described as a "sustainability initiative".

The Swiss population could be capped if far-right politicians get their way. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Politicians in Switzerland are set to vote on whether the population of the European nation should be capped at 10 million people.

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A landmark move, the proposals were tabled by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, which describes it as a "sustainability initiative". Proposals to cap the number of residents come amid growing housing pressures within Switzerland, with public services and the environment currently feeling the impact of a growing population. Switzerland currently has a population of 9.1million - a figure that has grown rapidly from 7.3 million in 2022. The nearly 25% increase comes as the latest data shows 27% of the population are currently foreign residents. Read more: Police investigating theft of England’s training equipment after arriving at Kansas City training base Read more: Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield, Dame Helen Mirren and six Lionesses lead the King’s Birthday Honours

Breathtaking aerial view of Geneva, Switzerland, showcasing Lake Léman, iconic bridges, and the majestic Alps in the distance. Picture: Alamy