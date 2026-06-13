Switzerland to vote on capping population at 10 million
The proposals, brought forward by far-right politicians, has been described as a "sustainability initiative".
Politicians in Switzerland are set to vote on whether the population of the European nation should be capped at 10 million people.
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A landmark move, the proposals were tabled by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, which describes it as a "sustainability initiative".
Proposals to cap the number of residents come amid growing housing pressures within Switzerland, with public services and the environment currently feeling the impact of a growing population.
Switzerland currently has a population of 9.1million - a figure that has grown rapidly from 7.3 million in 2022.
The nearly 25% increase comes as the latest data shows 27% of the population are currently foreign residents.
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The plans have faced significant pushback from the left, with initial polling suggest the vote remains on a knife edge.
Data suggests that 52% of the population are currently opposed, with 45% saying they are in favour of the proposal.
Under the plans, the population must not exceed 10 million before 2050.
The proposals also see new procedures kick in once a population figure of 9.5 million is reached, with the government forced into emergency measures.
"We have lost control," Nils Fiechter, who represents the Swiss People's Party, insisted.
"Unchecked immigration is leading to Switzerland no longer being Switzerland."
It comes as Genis, who is a Social Democrat on Bern city council, dismissed the far-right arguments, insisting Nils was merely looking for a scapegoat.
She added: "It is not migrants who determine rent levels. It is not migrants who raise health insurance premiums.
"Nor is it migrants who make political decisions on housing, infrastructure or social investment."