A sapling grown from the illegally felled Sycamore Gap tree has been planted at another site along Hadrian’s Wall.

The young tree was planted on Friday at Segedunum Roman Fort at Wallsend, North Tyneside, a location at the eastern end of the 73-mile wall that spans the north of England from Cumbria to near Newcastle.

The sycamore that stood for more than a century in a dip along the landmark wall built by the Romans from 122 AD was deliberately cut down overnight in September 2023, prompting a national outcry and a police investigation.

Last year, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were found guilty of the illegal felling and sentenced to more than four years in prison.

The tree planted at Segedunum is not one of the official 49 "trees of hope" given by the National Trust to individuals, community groups, and organisations across the UK.

