The sapling was one of d one of 15 planted across national parks in England following the tree's felling

The Sycamore Gap was felled in September 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A sapling from the iconic Sycamore Gap tree has been stolen leaving the National Trust "shocked and saddened".

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The young tree, which was planted just two months ago at Wray Castle in Cumbria, was uprooted and taken away last month. The sapling was one of 15 grown from the Sycamore Gap tree that have so far been planted at national parks across the UK as a "symbol of hope and resilience among our most protected landscapes" the National Trust said. Cumbria Police is investigating the theft, which the force believes took place some time between June 9 and 16. Read more: Scientists reveal Sycamore Gap tree's age when it was illegally chopped down Read more: Why the loss of the Sycamore Gap Tree saw an outpouring of emotion

Thomas Irwin and Adam Nait from The Tree Amigos volunteer group, unload the saplings last November. Picture: Alamy

Adam Carruthers, 33, and Daniel Graham, 39, were sentenced to four years and three months in July last year for criminal damage after the famous tree besides Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland was felled in the dead of night in September 2023. The case prompted national outrage and a lengthy police investigation which led to the convictions. General manager for the National Trust in the Lake District, Laura Lee, said: "This tree symbolised resilience and renewal, and its loss will be deeply felt." She added: "The tree belongs to everyone. We urge those involved to do the right thing, return the sapling, or come forward." The Sycamore Gap was well known after featuring in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner.

Graham and Carruthers were jailed last July but the latter has since been released. Picture: Alamy