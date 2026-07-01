Sycamore Gap sapling stolen from castle grounds leaving volunteers 'shocked and saddened'
The sapling was one of d one of 15 planted across national parks in England following the tree's felling
A sapling from the iconic Sycamore Gap tree has been stolen leaving the National Trust "shocked and saddened".
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The young tree, which was planted just two months ago at Wray Castle in Cumbria, was uprooted and taken away last month.
The sapling was one of 15 grown from the Sycamore Gap tree that have so far been planted at national parks across the UK as a "symbol of hope and resilience among our most protected landscapes" the National Trust said.
Cumbria Police is investigating the theft, which the force believes took place some time between June 9 and 16.
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Adam Carruthers, 33, and Daniel Graham, 39, were sentenced to four years and three months in July last year for criminal damage after the famous tree besides Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland was felled in the dead of night in September 2023.
The case prompted national outrage and a lengthy police investigation which led to the convictions.
General manager for the National Trust in the Lake District, Laura Lee, said: "This tree symbolised resilience and renewal, and its loss will be deeply felt."
She added: "The tree belongs to everyone. We urge those involved to do the right thing, return the sapling, or come forward."
The Sycamore Gap was well known after featuring in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner.
A Cumbria Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing and police are working with the National Trust as part of these enquiries."
The first sapling grown from the Sycamore Gap tree was presented to the King in 2024.
Carruthers, from Wigton in Cumbria, was freed from prison in April following a risk assessment.
At the time of sentencing, Justice Lambert told the pair they would serve 40% of the sentence behind bars, with the remainder being served on licence in the community.
Carruthers was sentenced last July but under the rules, Carruthers was released in the community under the Home Detention Curfew Scheme, the Ministry of Justice confirmed.