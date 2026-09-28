Three years since the tree at Sycamore Gap was felled, the National Trust has shared images of a thick ring of new shoots around its stump.

New growth at the site at Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland stands two to three feet tall and show the benefit of keeping the area fenced off, the conservation charity has said.

The landmark tree was illegally felled on September 28 2023 by Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers who travelled from their homes in Cumbria to cut down the much-loved sycamore during a storm.

The destruction caused a national outcry and international headlines when the pair were jailed for criminal damage to the tree and the ancient wall.

In a bid to see if the stump would recover, the remains of the tree were fenced off.