Sydney-based Jewish bagel business targeted with 'antisemitic one-star reviews' in wake of Bondi massacre
Bondi-based Lox In A Box's owner has been left "devastated" by the hate and 'baseless' reviews posted online
A Sydney-based Jewish bagel business has been left "devastated" after being targeted with a wave of anti-semetic, one-star reviews in wake of Bondi Beach massacre.
Sydney-based independent business Lox In A Box has faced increasing levels of online hate in recent days, having been targeted by a slew of negative Google reviews.
The online abuse was posted to Instagram by owner Candy Berger, with at least six negative reviews posted within a three-hour window.
Giving the business one-star reviews for 'service', the negative posts come in the wake of Sunday's terror attack, with Ms Berger forced to flee the store in the wake of the attack.
On Wednesday, 24-year-old Naveed Akram was charged with 59 offences including a terror count after 15 people were killed and 40 injured when two gunmen opened fire on the Jewish community celebrating Chanukah in Bondi Beach.
The attack sent shockwaves across the community, with Lox In A Box supporting locals with "open arms" and offering "some latkes on us, and a hug" in the wake of the attack.
The reviews left the bagel store's owner asking "where’s our collective humanity?" as she voiced concern over the hate in the wake of the tragedy.
Taking to social media in the wake of the abuse, Lox In A Box said it had been left "heartbroken" by the level of hate posted online.
"Went to bed heartbroken and completely devastated. I couldn’t sleep, I stayed up all night thinking about what we can do as a Jewish business to give back to our community…
"My alarm went off, I had to gain all my strength and courage to get out of bed this morning and show up for my team and community. This is what I woke to in my inbox... It’s so disheartening, where’s our collective humanity?
"Antisemitism is not a joke.. posting negative antisemitic reviews can really harm a small business like ours."
Founded in 1904, the Bondi bakery describes itself as producing "freshly baked Polish bagels and appetising provisions for any occasion".
But recent days have seen its owner reflect in the wake of what she describes as a slew of "antisemitism".
"We have always been a super inclusive business, we have always tried our hardest to never exclude anyone, so reviews like this actually do hurt, personally," Ms Berger continued in a post.
Adding: "If anyone’s ever had a bagel from us and feels like they want to share about your good experience with us, we would love your support 🫶🏽 Or just come and see us today at any of our stores, we would love to see you."
Accused Bondi attacker Naveed Akram was charged with 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder, one count of placing an explosive in or near a building, one charge of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one charge of publicly displaying a terrorist symbol after awaking from a coma on Tuesday.
According to the Zionist Federation of Australia, there has been a significant uptick in Jewish Australians moving back to Israel in the wake of the October 7 attacks.