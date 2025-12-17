Bondi-based Lox In A Box's owner has been left "devastated" by the hate and 'baseless' reviews posted online

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Sydney-based Jewish bagel business has been left "devastated" after being targeted with a wave of anti-semetic, one-star reviews in wake of Bondi Beach massacre.

Sydney-based independent business Lox In A Box has faced increasing levels of online hate in recent days, having been targeted by a slew of negative Google reviews. The online abuse was posted to Instagram by owner Candy Berger, with at least six negative reviews posted within a three-hour window. Giving the business one-star reviews for 'service', the negative posts come in the wake of Sunday's terror attack, with Ms Berger forced to flee the store in the wake of the attack. On Wednesday, 24-year-old Naveed Akram was charged with 59 offences including a terror count after 15 people were killed and 40 injured when two gunmen opened fire on the Jewish community celebrating Chanukah in Bondi Beach. The attack sent shockwaves across the community, with Lox In A Box supporting locals with "open arms" and offering "some latkes on us, and a hug" in the wake of the attack. Read more: Mum slammed over 'tactless' Bondi Beach fundraiser after losing handbag in terror attack Read more: Moment heroic couple tackle Bondi gunman - as dashcam footage reveals attempt to halt massacre before being gunned down

The reviews left the bagel store's owner asking "where’s our collective humanity?" as she voiced concern over the hate in the wake of the tragedy. Taking to social media in the wake of the abuse, Lox In A Box said it had been left "heartbroken" by the level of hate posted online. "Went to bed heartbroken and completely devastated. I couldn’t sleep, I stayed up all night thinking about what we can do as a Jewish business to give back to our community… "My alarm went off, I had to gain all my strength and courage to get out of bed this morning and show up for my team and community. This is what I woke to in my inbox... It’s so disheartening, where’s our collective humanity? "Antisemitism is not a joke.. posting negative antisemitic reviews can really harm a small business like ours." Founded in 1904, the Bondi bakery describes itself as producing "freshly baked Polish bagels and appetising provisions for any occasion".