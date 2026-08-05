Thousands donated after cyclist, 82, dies one day after 3,000 mile charity ride across Australia
Tributes to Bob Montgomery after sudden death, just one day after he finished ride with his grandson
More than £60,000 has been raised for charity after an Australian cyclist, 82, died one day after completing a 3,300-mile (5,300km) ride across the country with his grandson.
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Bob Montgomery rode from Broome in Western Australia to Bowral, south-west of Sydney, with his grandson Tom Malcolm, 18, and they were met with roaring applause when they finished what was dubbed "One Last Ride".
But tragedy struck just one day later when Mr Montgomery died, to the shock of the family.
"Bob’s beloved wife of 59 years, Jenny, was by his side during his peaceful passing," a statement read on Instagram.
"At 82 years of age, Bob was still passionately sharing his message only hours before his passing.
"On Monday evening, he had the immense joy of celebrating the completion of the ride with family, friends and supporters."
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One Last Ride, the final fundraiser in what had been a prolific life for veteran cyclist Mr Montgomery, was completed in aid of a motor neurone disease charity.
As of Wednesday, £62,000 (A$120,000) had been raised on the donation site.
The statement added: "This was Bob’s sixth interstate fundraising ride in support of Motor Neurone Disease NSW, raising vital funds and awareness for a cause that was deeply personal to him.
"Fittingly, and now poignantly, the ride was named One Last Ride."
Tom Malcolm completed the ride from Bowral to Sydney, a distance of 72 miles (117km), on Monday in his grandfather's absence.