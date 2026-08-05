More than £60,000 has been raised for charity after an Australian cyclist, 82, died one day after completing a 3,300-mile (5,300km) ride across the country with his grandson.

Bob Montgomery rode from Broome in Western Australia to Bowral, south-west of Sydney, with his grandson Tom Malcolm, 18, and they were met with roaring applause when they finished what was dubbed "One Last Ride".

But tragedy struck just one day later when Mr Montgomery died, to the shock of the family.

"Bob’s beloved wife of 59 years, Jenny, was by his side during his peaceful passing," a statement read on Instagram.

"At 82 years of age, Bob was still passionately sharing his message only hours before his passing.

"On Monday evening, he had the immense joy of celebrating the completion of the ride with family, friends and supporters."

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