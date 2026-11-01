Trina Parks has said Sydney Sweeney should be the next Bond girl - as casting for 007 reportedly nears a decision. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Trina Parks has said Sydney Sweeney should be the next Bond girl - as casting for 007 reportedly nears a decision.

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Ms Parks, 79, was the first African-American actor to play the spy's love interest and has touted the Euphoria star to be the next to take on the mantle. She played deadly henchwoman Thumper in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever alongside the original Bond, Sean Connery. She told the Telegraph: "She [Sydney] has done quite a range of acting things and basically has got ownership of her sexual identity. Read More: May the best Bond win: Final 007 screen tests to take place this weekend Read More: Licence to spill: Richard Osman 'lets slip' next James Bond actor

Ms Parks, 79, was the first African-American actor to play the spy's love interest and has touted the Euphoria star to be the next to take on the mantle. Picture: Variety/Getty

"Not only is she a talented actress, but has this Hollywood classic kind of style and poise, which really works for her projects and brand. "I feel for modern cinema and filmmaking and the future of Bond, audiences want to see a woman opposite Bond who is independent and has ownership of her sexuality - Sydney has those qualities." A reboot of the series under Amazon MGM is currently in pre-production, with four actors in the running to play the seventh iteration of the dashing spy.

Parks played deadly henchwoman Thumper in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever alongside the original Bond, Sean Connery. Picture: Anwar Hussein/Getty