Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney has said she’d rather take on the role of James Bond himself than play his love interest in the iconic spy franchise.

The Euphoria and Anyone But You actor, 28, has been the subject of speculation linking her to the next Bond film — but she’s made it clear she has her sights on the lead role.

“To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumours, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it," Sweeney told Variety.

When asked if she would be interested in playing the next Bond girl, Sweeney laughed and said: “Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

Read More: Mmm...Sequel! Simpsons Movie 2 confirmed to be in cinemas 20 years after original

Read More: Academic to receive ‘substantial damages’ over portrayal in Steve Coogan film