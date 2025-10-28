Sydney Sweeney 'wants to be James Bond' after rumours of her being cast in beloved spy franchise
The Euphoria actress had been touted as a potential Bond girl but said she'd prefer to star in the lead role
Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney has said she’d rather take on the role of James Bond himself than play his love interest in the iconic spy franchise.

The Euphoria and Anyone But You actor, 28, has been the subject of speculation linking her to the next Bond film — but she’s made it clear she has her sights on the lead role.
“To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumours, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it," Sweeney told Variety.
When asked if she would be interested in playing the next Bond girl, Sweeney laughed and said: “Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”
The next actor to take up the famous 007 mantle has not yet been announced, following Daniel Craig’s final outing as the secret agent in No Time to Die in 2021.
Over a number of years, it has been suggested that the character could be gender-swapped.
The series is currently on hiatus after having been acquired wholesale by Amazon after decades in the hands of Eon Productions.
The acquisition has meant that producer Barbara Broccoli is no longer in control of the franchise - with some suggesting this may result in a radical rethinking of the beloved British franchise.