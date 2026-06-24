The 34-year-old mother has briefly woken up from an induced coma after being mauled by what was suspected to be a Great White shark on a Sydney beach.

Leah Stewart's words after waking up from an induced coma were 'I love you'. Picture: GoFundMe / Joshua Stewart

By Georgia Bell

A woman who was the victim of a shark attack while swimming at a Sydney beach has briefly woken up from an induced coma, according to her family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shark attack took place on Coogee Beach, in the western suburbs of Sydney. Picture: Alamy

In a message posted online, Joshua Stewart said: "This is a lot faster than anyone expected, and for us this feels like a miracle and is everything so many of us have hoped and prayed for over the past week”. He confirmed that she is still in intensive care and has had five days of surgery in the past week and has more scheduled over the coming weeks. "Leah has a long road ahead and still remains in critical care, but this is such a positive first step and gives us hope for Leah's long-term recovery”, he wrote. Stewart had gone to Coogee Beach on Saturday morning to swim and was swimming near the shore when the attack took place.