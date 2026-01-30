Shabana Mahmood is said to be pressing ahead with the plans. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Plans to deport asylum seekers back to Syria are set to be ramped up as a Home Office "priority," despite growing safety fears.

According to the i Paper, Ms Mahmood is continuing with her plans, which are part of a package inspired by Denmark's asylum system, despite UNHCR calling on countries not to forcibly return Syrians amid the fighting. Labour has come under fire for failing to control the Channel crisis by reducing the number of asylum seekers entering the UK in small boats. But earlier this week, Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer raised concerns about violence and the safety of returning Syrian nationals.

A view of small boats and outboard motors used by people thought to be migrants to cross the Channel from France. Picture: Alamy

The Refugee Council also argued for the Government to instead give Syrians temporary leave to remain in the UK until it was safe to return people, and therefore get people out of hotels without giving them settled status. Oxford University’s Migration Observatory has suggested that thousands of Syrians could theoretically be sent back, with around 7,900 waiting for an initial decision on an asylum application. Jon Featonby, chief policy analyst for Refugee Council, said challenges of returning people to Syria safely are expected to continue for "quite some time."

Hamish Falconer, left, British minister for the Middle East and North Africa, has raised concerns over the moves. Picture: Alamy