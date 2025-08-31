A stunning free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai's sealed a late 1-0 win for Premier League champions Liverpool against last season's runners-up Arsenal. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A stunning free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai sealed a late 1-0 win for Premier League champions Liverpool against last season's runners-up Arsenal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The game on Sunday had been looking like it would result in a goalless draw after a drab encounter. But Szoboszlai's 30-yard stunner grabbed the three points for Liverpool in the 83rd minute to send Arne Slot’s side top of the Premier League table going into the international break. Read More: Lando Norris rues major blow to title hopes after Dutch Grand Prix breakdown Read More: Ruben Amorim hails United as deserved winners after Fernandes' stoppage-time heroics The Hungarian's incredible free-kick kissed the inside of the post as it beat David Raya in front of the Kop, sparking wild celebrations and chants of "champions".

The Hungarian's incredible free-kick kissed the inside of the post as it beat David Raya in front of the Kop, sparking wild celebrations and chants of "champions". Picture: Alamy

Alongside the defeat, Arsenal will be hoping star defender William Saliba has avoided anything serious after limping off inside five minutes. Picture: Alamy

Liverpool have started their title defence with three wins and more excitement possibly follows on deadline day with rumoured moves for Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi. Alongside the defeat, Arsenal will be hoping star defender William Saliba has avoided anything serious after limping off inside five minutes. The centre-back was hurt challenging Hugo Ekitike and replaced by summer signing Cristhian Mosquera. The game was a physical test, lacking both quality and clear-cut chances. Cody Gakpo drove inside and sent an early 25-yarder skipping wide, while Noni Madueke posed no end of problems to left-back Milos Kerkez at the other end.

The game was a physical test, lacking both quality and clear-cut chances. Picture: Getty

The Arsenal winger won numerous corners, with one of those midway through the first half ending in him forcing a smart save from Alisson. Liverpool were below par but Raya nearly gifted them a 33rd-minute opener. Virgil van Dijk intercepted the goalkeeper's underhit pass through the middle, but he failed to find Mohamed Salah. Kerkez sent a Madueke shot looping behind as Arsenal had some half-chances before a break from which play continued in a similar pattern. Neither side mustered a serious shot until the 60th minute, when Florian Wirtz's strike was too hot to handle for Raya. Ekitike was first to react and the loose ball was bundled into the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside against the forward. Liverpool and their fans increased the intensity from that moment, with Gakpo seeing a hopeful attempt held and Raya just managing to stop a delicate Salah cross finding Wirtz. Arteta reacted by introducing Martin Odegaard and new signing Eberechi Eze for the final 20 minutes, allowing for more intricate, creative play.

Arsenal's Noni Madueke posed no end of problems to left-back Milos Kerkez. Picture: Getty