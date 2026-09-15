Tottenham's miserable run at Anfield was extended to one win in 31 visits and none in 15 years

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool (R) celebrates with Bradley Barcola of Liverpool after scoring their 3rd goal. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Dominik Szoboszlai came off the bench to volley home spectacularly from 25 yards as Liverpool sealed a 3-1 win over Tottenham and a place in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

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Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo — both linked with moves away during the summer — were also on target against a subdued Spurs side. The pair were two of last season’s most maligned players but are among the best performers so far in this stuttering campaign, which shows glimpses of catching fire only for it to be doused by performances like Saturday’s goalless draw with Fulham. There was even a confidence-boosting display from second-choice goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili, whose quick reactions prevented three certain goals, after his quality had been questioned – his failure to deal with the corner from which Conor Gallager headed in was the one blemish. Spurs remain winless against top-flight opposition as their miserable run at Anfield was extended to one win in 31 visits and none in 15 years. Tottenham’s only goals this season have come in this competition, following their five-goal win over Championship side Charlton. Read more: JJ Gabriel, 15, set for shock Man U exit despite first team debut promise Read more: London 'deeply disappointed' to lose out to Nairobi in World Athletics Championship bid

James Maddison of Tottenham looking solemn. Picture: Getty

And if Mohammed Kudus, making his first start since January, continues to miss chances like the one from four yards with the score at 1-0 in the first half there is unlikely to be any improvement. With 10 Liverpool changes from the weekend there was a chance this could have been another struggle, but it was the energy given to them by rookies Lewis Koumas as centre-forward and James McConnell in midfield which made a significant difference. However, Tottenham, who made eight changes with new signing Tosin Adarabioyo handed his full debut, were first to threaten as Mamardashvili, just moments after he had been slow to come to deal with a loose ball resulting in Joe Gomez needlessly hacking clear, stuck out a leg to deny Lucas Bergvall. At the other end, Martin Dubravka came out quickly to smother a chance for Koumas from Rio Ngumoha’s through-ball. But Liverpool’s opening goal was a thing of clinical, direct precision. Gomez’s direct pass out of defence was brilliantly controlled on his chest by Gakpo, who quickly cut infield and offloaded to Ngumoha.

Mathys Tel of Tottenham Hotspur (L) and Jeremie Frimpong of Liverpool battle for possession. Picture: Getty