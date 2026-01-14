Made in Chelsea star Tabitha Willett has slammed London's "commuting men" after she was not offered a train seat despite being pregnant.

In the clip, Tabitha can be seen standing and wearing a "baby on board" badge, while a number of people sit on their phones.

The 34-year-old, who is expecting her second child, told men to "do better" as she shared a short video of her Tuesday train journey on Instagram.

She wrote: "I don't want to be a moan but On the way back from the school run and a carriage full of men on their phones and no one stood up for a pregnant woman with a badge or elderly couple next to me.

"Do better London."

One fan was not impressed by the post and replied: "Being pregnant isn't a disability."

But the reality TV star hit back, writing: "To be honest if I was really struggling being pregnant and standing I would have gone over and asked an able body, "I'm so sorry I'm pregnant do you mind if I could sit down till the next stop or something?" but luckily I'm perfectly capable.

"With Ottilie [her first child], however, I was pretty much on bed rest and couldn't physically stand up or take steps on my own, I was given crutches towards the end.

"Things like that though is why I think, yes pregnancy isn't a disability but you just don't know and I don't think it hurts to ask. That's my stand point."

A spokesperson for Transport for London said: "The 'baby on board' badge is a free pin for pregnant passengers to discreetly signal to other commuters that they need a seat, helping to reduce awkwardness and encourage people to offer their spot on busy buses, Tube trains, and trams.

"It works as a visual cue, alerting others to the need for a seat, especially for those who might not look obviously pregnant but need to sit due to fatigue, morning sickness, or other pregnancy-related discomforts."

Tabitha revealed in December that she is expecting her second child with fiancé Harry Hoare.

She shares her daughter Ottilie, six, with her former partner Fraser Carruthers.