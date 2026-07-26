Tadej Pogačar has won a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title after completing the final stage of the 2026 race in Paris.

The Slovenian rider sealed overall victory following three weeks of racing, adding another yellow jersey to his remarkable list of achievements.

Pogačar won the overall classification by 6 min 26 sec ahead of Belgian Remco Evenepoel.

His fellow team mate Isaac Del Toro placed third, who he "did my best to help", Pogačar said afterwards.

"Massive respect for what all the guys have been doing in the past three weeks. I finally experienced [being a domestique] myself and I already before appreciate [the] work of team-mates, but now it's like another level.

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