Tadej Pogačar wins record-equalling fifth Tour de France title
Pogačar has become the joint-most successful rider in the Tour's history alongside Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.
Tadej Pogačar has won a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title after completing the final stage of the 2026 race in Paris.
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The Slovenian rider sealed overall victory following three weeks of racing, adding another yellow jersey to his remarkable list of achievements.
Pogačar won the overall classification by 6 min 26 sec ahead of Belgian Remco Evenepoel.
His fellow team mate Isaac Del Toro placed third, who he "did my best to help", Pogačar said afterwards.
"Massive respect for what all the guys have been doing in the past three weeks. I finally experienced [being a domestique] myself and I already before appreciate [the] work of team-mates, but now it's like another level.
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"It was goosebumps [as we crossed the line together]. [It] was fantastic and one for the memories," the triumphant cyclist said.
Pogacar’s latest triumph puts him level with cycling greats Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain who each won the Tour de France five times.
The 27-year-old has been one of the defining riders of his generation, combining climbing strength, time-trial ability and aggressive racing to dominate the sport’s biggest event.
His victory was built across the Tour’s mountain stages and time trials, where he established the advantage needed to protect his lead into the final weekend.
LEGENDARY 👑💛— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 26, 2026
Tadej Pogacar wins the 2026 Tour de France
2020 - 2021 - 2024 - 2025 - 2026 🆕#TDF2026 pic.twitter.com/8k1WFWSMKC
Pogacar now has the chance to become the first man to win six Tour de France titles when he returns to defend his crown next year.
This comes as Mathieu van der Poel won a 21st stage of the Tour de France on Sunday on the final ascent of the Montmatre climb during the Paris final.
Video footage posted on X shows the cyclist emotional and spent, celebrating his win in Paris.
« YES MATHIEU! »— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 26, 2026
🥹 Pure emotions!#TDF2026 pic.twitter.com/LQGKKWZMQG