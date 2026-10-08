'Over 100 tag breaches a day’: Labour’s early-release gamble is putting the public at risk, writes Nick Ferrari
Suddenly all the government’s bluff and bluster about “public safety being priority number one in all instances” was stripped away in one short, sharp – and shocking – sentence.
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It was when Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told me this morning: “I think it’s now over 100 tag breaches a day in London”, before adding, “We are arresting two or three early release offenders a week since the start of August.”
He was responding to a call from Kirsty in Canterbury who told a harrowing story of how she was informed the man who had been jailed after he harassed and stalked her had been released and she was, totally understandably, concerned for her safety.
Expressing full sympathy, Sir Mark added: “I saw some data the other day; we’ve gone from, so far this year from the start of the year, we were getting 800 arrest warrants a month, we’re now getting the best part of 1,600 because more volatile people are being put back out into the community.”
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@NickFerrariLBC is staggered by Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley’s claim that the police have to deal with over 100 tag breaches a day. pic.twitter.com/tbeOqpbe3N
To fully appreciate the significance of these comments, you have to realise how carefully a Commissioner or any Chief Constable must handle any perceived criticism of government policy. Indeed, if you listen regularly, you’ll have heard many of them tell me time and time again, “matters like that are for the politicians.”
All of which heaps further embarrassment on the government’s disastrous early release scheme – not least as Sir Mark was taking your calls on LBC the day after a violent criminal who was freed under Labour’s scheme last year was sent back to prison after murdering his partner just days after being released.
At the weekend, Justice Secretary Alex Norris had to concede he could not give the precise number of prisoners who have been let out early, nor did he know whether they had all been tagged.
Clearly a case of ‘criminal’ irresponsibility by the government.
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Listen to Nick Ferrari on LBC every morning from 7am.
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