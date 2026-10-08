This is clearly a case of ‘criminal’ irresponsibility by the government. Picture: LBC

By Nick Ferrari

Suddenly all the government’s bluff and bluster about “public safety being priority number one in all instances” was stripped away in one short, sharp – and shocking – sentence.

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It was when Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told me this morning: “I think it’s now over 100 tag breaches a day in London”, before adding, “We are arresting two or three early release offenders a week since the start of August.” He was responding to a call from Kirsty in Canterbury who told a harrowing story of how she was informed the man who had been jailed after he harassed and stalked her had been released and she was, totally understandably, concerned for her safety. Expressing full sympathy, Sir Mark added: “I saw some data the other day; we’ve gone from, so far this year from the start of the year, we were getting 800 arrest warrants a month, we’re now getting the best part of 1,600 because more volatile people are being put back out into the community.”

‘This is a revolving door, isn’t it?!’

@NickFerrariLBC is staggered by Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley’s claim that the police have to deal with over 100 tag breaches a day. pic.twitter.com/tbeOqpbe3N — LBC (@LBC) October 8, 2026