A man has been charged over allegedly entering the Carabao Cup final at Wembley without a ticket in the first charge for tailgating at a football match, the Metropolitan Police said.

Tailgating, which is when fans get through stadium turnstiles by walking closely behind ticket holders, became a criminal offence ahead of the match, five years after thousands of ticketless fans stormed the same stadium.

Offenders across England and Wales who are convicted of tailgating face a football banning order of up to five years as well as a fine of up to £1,000.

Benjamin Bailey, 27, of Oldham, Manchester, was arrested at Sunday afternoon's final and charged with tailgating hours later at 7.45pm.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 1.

Two other men were arrested on suspicion of the same offence at Wembley and remain in police custody.

There was a 78% reduction in offences at this year's final, the Met said.