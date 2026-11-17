Japan lodged a strong protest with Moscow after two aircraft believed to be Russian violated its airspace off the island of Okinoshima

By Rebecca Henrys

Taiwan said it detected two Russian military aircraft flying off its east coast on Tuesday, while Japan protested to Moscow after two aircraft believed to be Russian violated its airspace the same day.

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The reports, probably about the same aircraft, come ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for this week's summit of APEC leaders. China and Russia have close diplomatic and military ties. Taiwan's defence ministry said that after flying through airspace to the island's east, the Russian aircraft, whose type it did not identify, exited its air defence identification zone south of the eastern county of Taitung. The ministry used joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance means to monitor the full course of the activity and "responded appropriately", it added in a brief statement, without giving details. Read more: Forensic expert says Jeffrey Epstein’s prison death was homicide, not suicide Read more: 'Complete system reset': Landmark review to call for sweeping reforms to get nearly 500,000 more young people into work

Earlier on Tuesday, Japan lodged a strong protest with Moscow after two aircraft believed to be Russian violated its airspace off the island of Okinoshima in southwestern Fukuoka, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said. "The violation of Japan's airspace by Russian aircraft is a serious infringement of Japan's sovereignty," Kihara said, adding that the safety threat was completely unacceptable. "We lodged a strong protest with Russia and urged it to prevent a recurrence." The Japan Self-Defense Forces scrambled fighter aircraft and took necessary measures in response, such as issuing warnings and notifications, the country's defence ministry said. The suspected Russian aircraft were subsequently confirmed to have transited the Tsushima Strait, passed between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan, and proceeded into the Pacific Ocean, it added, without identifying the aircraft type.