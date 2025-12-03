New campaign group Take Back Power said three supporters emptied bags of manure next to the 25ft tree in the hotel’s lobby on Wednesday afternoon

A screengrab taken from a video issued by Take Back Power of protesters dumping horse manure beside the Ritz hotel's Christmas tree in a demonstration against wealth inequality. Picture: Take Back Power/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Protesters have dumped horse manure beside the Ritz Hotel’s Christmas tree in a demonstration against wealth inequality.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New campaign group Take Back Power said three supporters emptied bags of manure next to the 25ft tree in the hotel’s lobby on Wednesday afternoon. They were seen in footage posted on social media being swiftly removed by staff before sitting outside the hotel with signs reading “Inequality is sh*t. Tax the rich”. Read more: Labour MP suspended for rebelling against Reeves' Budget over inheritance tax for farmers Read more: King, Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales welcome German president to Windsor castle

Ellen Redwood-Brown, 23, an NHS worker involved in the action, said: “The billionaires, corporations, and corrupt politicians running Britain don’t care about us. "While working in the NHS, I’ve seen people dying because they couldn’t get appointments whilst doctors are working 15 hour shifts. “The UK has 156 billionaires. We could take away 75 per cent of that wealth to fix Britain and we’d still have 156 billionaires. We must let ordinary people decide how to tax the rich.” The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of criminal damage at the five-star hotel in Mayfair. No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Protesters have dumped horse manure beside the Ritz Hotel’s Christmas tree in a demonstration against wealth inequality. Picture: Take Back Power